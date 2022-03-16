Here's How to Watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Sitcom Servant of the People

Volodymyr Zelensky, Servant of the People Netflix

Like Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky found success on the small screen before rising to the most powerful office in his country. Unlike Reagan and Trump, Zelensky has become a figure of bravery as he rallies the citizens of Ukraine against Russian president Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Zelensky's courage and charisma have made his name known worldwide, but in his home country, he was already a celebrity as the star of the Ukrainian television sitcom Servant of the People.

The series is now available to stream in the United States, courtesy of Netflix. Netflix previously had the series from 2017 to 2021, but re-added the comedy due to the fact that Zelensky has recently become a globally recognizable public figure. Though the series ran for three seasons before Zelensky's life imitated art and he ran for the actual office of president, Netflix is currently only carrying the first season of the show.

In the show, Zelensky plays a teacher who becomes president after a rant against the government goes viral, thrusting him into office. It's a little like Everybody Loves Raymond with some political satire, as it's a multi-camera comedy and his parents meddle in his life, except that he also goes to work as the president!