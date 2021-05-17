Here's Fox's Fall 2021 TV Schedule

Fox 2021 Fall Schedule: Angela Bassett, 9-1-1; Masked Singer; The Simpsons Fox

Fox released its fall 2021 schedule on Monday, and it's a look at a TV schedule resuming after pressing pause on many projects last year due to the coronavirus. Of course, some days of the schedule look awfully familiar -- no pandemic is going to keep The Simpsons from airing in its usual spot on Sunday nights -- and others are filled with new shows as Fox dumps the bodies of the shows that didn't make it last year.

As stated above, The Simpsons will anchor Fox's animation block on Sunday nights, with Bob's Burgers, The Great North, and Family Guy. Wednesdays once again belong to reality television, with The Masked Singer and new series Alter Ego, in which aspiring singers are made up into dazzling alter egos to perform as. Thursdays will air Thursday Night Football, but this is the last year for that as the NFL made a deal with Amazon for exclusive TNF rights starting in 2022.

Other new shows on the schedule include the sentimental series The Big Leap (Mondays, 9/8c), about a group of down-on-their-luck characters looking for a second chance when they participate in a reality show, and the Lee Daniels drama Our Kind of People (Tuesday, 9/8c), a soap about an upper-class Black community in Martha's Vineyard. Fox is also getting a jump on the fall season with the August premiere of Fantasy Island, starring Rosalyn Sanchez as a woman who helps visitors realize their dreams.

The comedies Pivoting, starring Eliza Coupe, Maggie Q, and Ginnifer Goodwin as three friends whose lives are changed when their childhood friend dies, and Welcome to Flatch (formerly known as This Country), a mockumentary about an otherwise unremarkable pair of young adult women in a small town, are being held for midseason. Also coming later are the dramas The Cleaning Lady, an adaptation of an Argentine show about an ambitious woman who becomes a cleaning lady for the bob, and Monarch, a multigenerational drama about country music. Returning shows coming back midseason include 9-1-1: Lone Star, Call Me Kat, and I Can See Your Voice.

Check out Fox's full schedule below. New shows are in ALL CAPS.

SUNDAY

7/6c: NFL on Fox

7:30/6:30c: The OT/Fox Encores

8/7c: The Simpsons

8:30/7:30c: The Great North

9/8c: Bob's Burgers

9:30/8:30c: Family Guy



MONDAY

8/7c: 9-1-1

9/8c: THE BIG LEAP



TUESDAY

8/7c: The Resident

9/8c: OUR KIND OF PEOPLE



WEDNESDAY

8/7c: The Masked Singer

9/8c: ALTER EGO



THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. ET: Thursday Night Football



FRIDAY

8/7c: WWE's Friday Night Smackdown

