Here Are the Winners of the SeriesFest Season 7 Pilot Competition

Congrats to the winners!

Megan Vick

SeriesFest is officially wrapping up, and the awards for the Season 7 independent pilot competition have been given out. Jurors screened 87 pilots from creative voices around the globe at this year's virtual celebration of episodic storytelling, selecting winners in various categories including Best Independent Pilot, Best Digital Short Series, Late Night, and Pitch-A-Thon.

Additionally, this year's Level Forward Impact Award, which is given to a pilot that demonstrates thoughtful, thorough, and deliberate storytelling striving to level the playing field for underrepresented people through creative excellence, was awarded to "Parked In America," by Kayla Yumi Lewis. "Parked" tells the story of a Korean teenager who moves in with her extended family in the Midwest after a family tragedy back at home in Seoul.

TV Guide is honored to exclusively present the winners. Please check them out below. 

DRAMA

Best Pilot: Hello from Taiwan 
Best Pilot, Honorable Mention: The Come Up, Justin Ryan Burns 
Best Director: Hello from Taiwan, Tiffany Frances 
Best Writer: Parked In America, Kayla Yumi Lewis 
Best Actress: The Come Up, Ireon Roach as Jazzy 
Rising Star: Hello From Taiwan, Brandilyn Cheah as Christy 
Best Actor: Abadai, Gil Design Bitten 
Best Ensemble: The Come Up, Justin Ryan Burns 

COMEDY

Best Pilot: Privileged 
Best Director: In The Cards, Colin Kane Healey 
Best Writer: Privileged, Tom St John, Simone La Martina 
Best Writer (Honorable Mention): Pretend Partners, Ron Najor 
Best Actress: In the Cards, Eleanore Pienta portraying Dinah 
Best Supporting Actress: Blind Bitter Happiness, Tilly Feeney portraying Scarlett 
Best Supporting Actress (Honorable Mention): F.A.M., Acacia Leigh portraying Olivia 
Best Actor: F.A.M., Anthony E. Williams, portraying Trey 
Best Supporting Actor: In the Cards, Michael Drayer portraying Mark 
Best Supporting Actor (Honorable Mention): Privileged, Saxon Blackett portraying Gordon 

UNSCRIPTED

Best Pilot: Freedom Farm Sanctuary 
Best Director: Flavours Without Borders, Desi Traichevska 

DIGITAL SHORTS

"Best Of" Digital Short: If I'm Alive Next Week 
Best of Digital Short Series (honorable mention): Resistance, Maxime Chefdeville 
Best Comedy: If I'm Alive Next Week, Jennifer Morris, Robbie Sublett 
Best Drama: User Zero, Ria Tobaccowala 
Best Director: Resistance, Maxime Chefdeville 
Best Director (Honorable Mention): Slayed by Divya, Van Maximilian Carlson 
Best Writer: If I'm Alive Next Week, Jennifer Morris & Robbie Sublett 
Best Actor: How to Do Shit with Guido Gagootz, Sandro Iocolano as Guido Gagootz 
Best Actor (Honorable Mention): Hit the Ground Running, Carlo Ritchie as Judd 
Best Actress: If I'm Alive Next Week, Joyce Van Patten portraying Marjorie 
Best Actress (Honorable Mention): User Zero, Connie Shi as Naomi James 
Best International: Resistance, Maxime Chefdeville 

LATE NIGHT

Best Series: River City 
Honorable Mention: Doing the Robot, Ravi Guru Singh 

PITCH-A-THON

Pitch-A-Thon Winner: Honkers