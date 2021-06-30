Here Are the Winners of the SeriesFest Season 7 Pilot Competition

Join or Sign In
SeriesFest is officially wrapping up, and the awards for the Season 7 independent pilot competition have been given out. Jurors screened 87 pilots from creative voices around the globe at this year's virtual celebration of episodic storytelling, selecting winners in various categories including Best Independent Pilot, Best Digital Short Series, Late Night, and Pitch-A-Thon.
Additionally, this year's Level Forward Impact Award, which is given to a pilot that demonstrates thoughtful, thorough, and deliberate storytelling striving to level the playing field for underrepresented people through creative excellence, was awarded to "Parked In America," by Kayla Yumi Lewis. "Parked" tells the story of a Korean teenager who moves in with her extended family in the Midwest after a family tragedy back at home in Seoul.
TV Guide is honored to exclusively present the winners. Please check them out below.
Best Pilot: Hello from Taiwan
Best Pilot, Honorable Mention: The Come Up, Justin Ryan Burns
Best Director: Hello from Taiwan, Tiffany Frances
Best Writer: Parked In America, Kayla Yumi Lewis
Best Actress: The Come Up, Ireon Roach as Jazzy
Rising Star: Hello From Taiwan, Brandilyn Cheah as Christy
Best Actor: Abadai, Gil Design Bitten
Best Ensemble: The Come Up, Justin Ryan Burns
Best Pilot: Privileged
Best Director: In The Cards, Colin Kane Healey
Best Writer: Privileged, Tom St John, Simone La Martina
Best Writer (Honorable Mention): Pretend Partners, Ron Najor
Best Actress: In the Cards, Eleanore Pienta portraying Dinah
Best Supporting Actress: Blind Bitter Happiness, Tilly Feeney portraying Scarlett
Best Supporting Actress (Honorable Mention): F.A.M., Acacia Leigh portraying Olivia
Best Actor: F.A.M., Anthony E. Williams, portraying Trey
Best Supporting Actor: In the Cards, Michael Drayer portraying Mark
Best Supporting Actor (Honorable Mention): Privileged, Saxon Blackett portraying Gordon
Best Pilot: Freedom Farm Sanctuary
Best Director: Flavours Without Borders, Desi Traichevska
"Best Of" Digital Short: If I'm Alive Next Week
Best of Digital Short Series (honorable mention): Resistance, Maxime Chefdeville
Best Comedy: If I'm Alive Next Week, Jennifer Morris, Robbie Sublett
Best Drama: User Zero, Ria Tobaccowala
Best Director: Resistance, Maxime Chefdeville
Best Director (Honorable Mention): Slayed by Divya, Van Maximilian Carlson
Best Writer: If I'm Alive Next Week, Jennifer Morris & Robbie Sublett
Best Actor: How to Do Shit with Guido Gagootz, Sandro Iocolano as Guido Gagootz
Best Actor (Honorable Mention): Hit the Ground Running, Carlo Ritchie as Judd
Best Actress: If I'm Alive Next Week, Joyce Van Patten portraying Marjorie
Best Actress (Honorable Mention): User Zero, Connie Shi as Naomi James
Best International: Resistance, Maxime Chefdeville
Best Series: River City
Honorable Mention: Doing the Robot, Ravi Guru Singh
Pitch-A-Thon Winner: Honkers