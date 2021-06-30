Here Are the Winners of the SeriesFest Season 7 Pilot Competition

SeriesFest is officially wrapping up, and the awards for the Season 7 independent pilot competition have been given out. Jurors screened 87 pilots from creative voices around the globe at this year's virtual celebration of episodic storytelling, selecting winners in various categories including Best Independent Pilot, Best Digital Short Series, Late Night, and Pitch-A-Thon.

Additionally, this year's Level Forward Impact Award, which is given to a pilot that demonstrates thoughtful, thorough, and deliberate storytelling striving to level the playing field for underrepresented people through creative excellence, was awarded to "Parked In America," by Kayla Yumi Lewis. "Parked" tells the story of a Korean teenager who moves in with her extended family in the Midwest after a family tragedy back at home in Seoul.

TV Guide is honored to exclusively present the winners. Please check them out below.

DRAMA

Best Pilot: Hello from Taiwan

Best Pilot, Honorable Mention: The Come Up, Justin Ryan Burns

Best Director: Hello from Taiwan, Tiffany Frances

Best Writer: Parked In America, Kayla Yumi Lewis

Best Actress: The Come Up, Ireon Roach as Jazzy

Rising Star: Hello From Taiwan, Brandilyn Cheah as Christy

Best Actor: Abadai, Gil Design Bitten

Best Ensemble: The Come Up, Justin Ryan Burns



COMEDY

Best Pilot: Privileged

Best Director: In The Cards, Colin Kane Healey

Best Writer: Privileged, Tom St John, Simone La Martina

Best Writer (Honorable Mention): Pretend Partners, Ron Najor

Best Actress: In the Cards, Eleanore Pienta portraying Dinah

Best Supporting Actress: Blind Bitter Happiness, Tilly Feeney portraying Scarlett

Best Supporting Actress (Honorable Mention): F.A.M., Acacia Leigh portraying Olivia

Best Actor: F.A.M., Anthony E. Williams, portraying Trey

Best Supporting Actor: In the Cards, Michael Drayer portraying Mark

Best Supporting Actor (Honorable Mention): Privileged, Saxon Blackett portraying Gordon



UNSCRIPTED

Best Pilot: Freedom Farm Sanctuary

Best Director: Flavours Without Borders, Desi Traichevska



DIGITAL SHORTS

"Best Of" Digital Short: If I'm Alive Next Week

Best of Digital Short Series (honorable mention): Resistance, Maxime Chefdeville

Best Comedy: If I'm Alive Next Week, Jennifer Morris, Robbie Sublett

Best Drama: User Zero, Ria Tobaccowala

Best Director: Resistance, Maxime Chefdeville

Best Director (Honorable Mention): Slayed by Divya, Van Maximilian Carlson

Best Writer: If I'm Alive Next Week, Jennifer Morris & Robbie Sublett

Best Actor: How to Do Shit with Guido Gagootz, Sandro Iocolano as Guido Gagootz

Best Actor (Honorable Mention): Hit the Ground Running, Carlo Ritchie as Judd

Best Actress: If I'm Alive Next Week, Joyce Van Patten portraying Marjorie

Best Actress (Honorable Mention): User Zero, Connie Shi as Naomi James

Best International: Resistance, Maxime Chefdeville



LATE NIGHT

Best Series: River City

Honorable Mention: Doing the Robot, Ravi Guru Singh



PITCH-A-THON

Pitch-A-Thon Winner: Honkers