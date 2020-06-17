2020 has been a hell of a thing, eh? Protests, police brutality, a pandemic, murder hornets, toilet paper shortages, and so much more that we long for the halcyon days of 2019, when things were only utterly horrible. It's enough to make a hoity-toity coastal elite harp on just how hard it is for them. It's also enough for HBO to make a special about that very thing.

HBO will air Coastal Elites, a satirical one-off about living through these *commercial announcer voice* trying and uncertain times. Playwright Paul Rudnick will write the script with Game Change's Jay Roach directing, and the entire special will be produced under quarantine, though HBO declined to go further into detail. Coastal Elites will premiere sometime in September.

What caught our eyes about Coastal Elites is the stacked cast. Bette Midler, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, Unbelievable's Kaitlyn Dever, American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson, and Insecure's Issa Rae are on board to star. There's no description of who they will be playing, but HBO says Coastal Elites features "a series of confessionals from five main characters," which means they'll be talking into a web cam. Typical coastal elites!