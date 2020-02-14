

Phoebe Waller-Bridge knows the way to our hearts. For proof, check out the trailer HBO released on Valentine's Day for her new rom-com Run. Waller-Bridge teamed up with Vicky Jones to make the intriguing looking show, which stars Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson.

In the trailer for Run, we see Wever and Gleeson's characters doing just that as they meet up on a train and briefly touch hands. Are they lovers? Exes? Frenemies with benefits? Maybe a little bit of everything as the series follows former college sweethearts Ruby Richardson (Wever) and Billy Johnson (Gleeson) just as they reconnect to uphold a nearly 20-year-old pact.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Turns out, Ruby is a bored suburban woman and Billy is idle in his own ways. So when he texts her a message that simply says "run,' she replies with the same word, inspiring them both to hightail it down to Grand Central Station for a cross country adventure on a train. But based on what she says, Ruby might be married and Billy might be shady. We can't wait to find out when Run premieres this spring.

Run premieres Sunday April 12 on HBO.