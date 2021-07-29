Hawkeye on Disney+: Premiere Date, Casting, and Everything You Need to Know

Join or Sign In
Thanksgiving just got a lot more exciting
Hawkeye is the next Marvel character to pass the torch after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Phase Four will see Jeremy Renner will reprise the role of Clint Barton for the Disney+ limited series in order to mentor a young prospect with a deadly knack for archery. The cast has been announced with new and familiar faces joining the series to start the next phase of the MCU. Here's everything we know so far.
Everything We Know about the MCU Phase Four Shows Heading to Disney+
It's will launch at Thanksgiving. In late July, Entertainment Weekly revealed Hawkeye's Wednesday, Nov. 24 premiere date alongside a first look image of Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in the series.
It will finally introduce fans to Kate Bishop. The character's appearance was teased during Marvel's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and she will take over the Hawkeye title after Clint retires -- remember, he was Ronin in Avengers: Endgame following the Snap, and all signs point to him going back to his quiet life now that his family has returned. Kate, who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld, is the first woman to take on the Hawkeye name, and while we have no idea what her future will be in the MCU, hopefully she sticks around for a while. Renner's character was introduced in Thor, so let's hope Kate enjoys the same kind of longevity.
Florence Pugh has also joined the cast. Variety reported in December 2020 that Pugh would also join the series, continuing as Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanova's (Scarlett Johannsson) younger sister who will make her debut in the Black Widow film that's due out in early 2021. Considering how close Natasha and Clint were throughout their tenure in the MCU, it makes sense that Yelena would also have a relationship with Hawkeye, both the old and new versions.
Vera Farmiga leads the rest of the new recruits. Variety also reported in December 2020 that Vera Farmiga had signed on to play Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. She will be joined by Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon. According to the trade publication, Fee will be playing a character named Kazi, Dalton will be playing Jack Duquesne, and Cox will be playing Maya Lopez, aka Echo, with McClarnon speculated to be playing Echo's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln.
A Mad Men writer is taking the helm. Former Mad Men writer Jonathan Igla is going to write the Hawkeye series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Igla, who was also a writer on the short-lived Fox drama Pitch, will also executive produce.
A few directors have already signed on. Deadline reports that Bert and Bertie -- the nom de plume for Amber Finlayson (Bert) and Katie Ellwood (Bertie) -- will helm a block of Hawkeye episodes. Rhys Thomas, (Saturday Night Live) will also direct.
We've already seen the opening credits. Renner posted the opening credits of the series -- or at least some conceptual art -- on his Instagram account shortly after it debuted in Hall H at SDCC. And it looks super cool.
