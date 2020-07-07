Hair Love, the Oscar-winning short film from Matthew A. Cherry about a father's quest to do his daughter's hair, is now being developed into a 12-episode series at HBO Max. The series will be called Young Love.

On Tuesday, HBO announced the 2D animated series, created by Cherry and based on the characters from the extremely adorable film. Cherry will serve as showrunner alongside longtime animation creative Carl Jones (The Boondocks, Black Dynamite).

Hair Love tells the touching story of a Black father attempting to tackle what can be a daunting exercise for any dad: doing the hair of his daughter Zuri for the first time. In the film, viewers see Zuri's father struggle at first to manage his daughter's hair but eventually figure it out. Viewers also find out why Zuri's mom (voiced in the short film by Issa Rae) isn't around to help. The story highlights the particular significance of hair and hair rituals in the Black community but has resonated with families everywhere, as it ultimately tells a story of family love and family bonds. Hair Love won Best Animated Short Film at the 2020 Oscars.

The series will dive deeper into the world of the Young family — including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri, and her pet cat Rocky — as they strive to make a better life for themselves while juggling their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics.

"Hair Love struck a chord that is still resonating deeply with audiences of all ages," said Billy Wee, senior vice president of original animation at HBO Max, in a statement. "Matthew and Sony Animation's creative voices are a welcomed addition to the HBO Max family and we can't wait to bring this joyous story to the world."