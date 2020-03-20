Many productions across the TV and film landscape have been shut down in an effort to flatten the curve of novel coronavirus contractions. For a lot of television shows, that leaves uncertainty of how their seasons will end and what happens next — but they are still finding ways to help in the crisis even if production has halted. As the number of confirmed cases in the United States, and worldwide, continue to grow, hospitals are stretched thin when it comes to every day supplies they need to treat people.

Several shows, predominantly medical dramas, have started donating medical supplies and garments they've used as props and costumes to hospitals that are in desperate need of extra masks, gloves, and other things as they stand on the front lines of stopping the pandemic. Here's a list of shows that are making donations to the cause.





The Resident

The Atlanta-based medical drama donated gowns, masks, and gloves to Grady Memorial Hospital this week. Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist at the hospital, thanked the generous cast and crew via Instagram for the donation.

The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Fox.





Grey's Anatomy and Station 19

Both Grey's Anatomy universe shows have made donations of supplies in this trying time for hospitals. Station 19 donated N95 masks to the local fire station while Grey's is donating their backstock of gowns and gloves to local Los Angeles hospitals.

"At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks, which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At Grey's Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well," showrunner for both shows Krista Vernoff said in a statement to TV Guide. "We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home."

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC, followed immediately by Grey's at 9/8c.





The Good Doctor

TV Guide has learned that The Good Doctor, which wrapped production in Vancouver earlier this month, is in talks with the local government about donating any needed supplies from set. The exact amount of the supplies was still being worked out at press time.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.





New Amsterdam

Showrunner David Schulner confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the show donated "everything to Bellevue Hospital in NYC," where the series is filmed. According to the trade, New Amsterdam's donations are being inspected by an NBC representative after guest star Daniel Dae Kim tested positive for the virus. "Every department, set decorators, costumes, props went through their storage units," Schulner said to THR after claiming to be asymptomatic while filming. "It's being inspected by an NBC representative before being sent."

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.





One Chicago

TV Guide has learned that the trio of Dick Wolf Chicago shows have also donated supplies, including masks and gowns, to Chicago hospitals in need.

"We are so happy that things we use in the creation of entertainment can be of service in a real-life health crisis," Chicago Med showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov said in a statement.

The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley has pitched in too! "Raided The Rookie hospital set," Hawley tweeted. "With the season wrapped, we didn't have a ton, but I figured every little bit helps. Donated to UCLA Med."

Raided The Rookie hospital set. With the season wrapped, we didn't have a ton, but I figured every little bit helps. Donated to UCLA Med. pic.twitter.com/xvKITfKW6K — Alexi Hawley (@AlexiHawley) March 20, 2020

The Rookie airs Sunndays at 10/9c on ABC.