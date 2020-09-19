Grey's Anatomy will be returning on the same night as Station 19 with a two-hour premiere and an epic crossover event on Thursday, Nov. 12, and TV Guide has an exclusive teaser of these COVID-19 episodes. Respective series stars Ellen Pompeo and Jaina Lee Ortiz provide the voiceover for the teaser trailer that will officially premiere Sunday night during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. While there's no new footage from the respective shows in the clip, the actresses emphasize how doctors and first responders have been on the front lines of the pandemic and tease, "Sometimes, we all need saving," which is the tagline for Grey's Anatomy Season 17. It sounds like we need to be worried.

When we last left off with both crews, Andy (Ortiz) had just found out on Station 19 that her mom hadn't actually died when she was a little girl, but had instead left her and her father. Meanwhile on Grey's, Meredith had managed to save Richard (James Pickens Jr.) thanks to a miraculous last-minute diagnosis from DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), but it spurred him to admit something was wrong. That's not to mention all the Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) drama... We have a lot to figure out when these shows return. Luckily, it's only a few weeks away!

The Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy crossover event begins Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8/7c.