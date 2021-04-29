Sorry to bust your bubble, TGIT fans, but the Shondaland Thursday night lineup is not airing on Thursday, April 29. Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and Rebel are all taking a break for a week so that ABC can air the NFL Draft. If you're a football fan, you'll have a fun night of seeing which top college players will have their dreams come true in the NFL but those looking forward to soapy primetime dramas may have to find other entertainment.

This might be particularly hard news for the devoted of Grey's Anatomy, who are anxiously awaiting the return of April Kepner (Sarah Drew). Rest assured, April will be in next week's episode airing on May 6 as she helps Jackson (Jesse Williams) face his father in an encounter that will "set him on the right path," per the episode's official description. Eric Roberts will also return to play Jackson's father who abandoned him when he was a young man.

Next Thursday will also be a big night for Station 19 as Ben (Jason George) and Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) fight for their lives after trying to save the Seattle Fire Department Chief after he falls off a cruise ship where the Black Firefighter Coalition is being held. Definitely have a stress toy or something to hold on to for this episode because it is going to be a rough one, but maybe we'll finally find out what secret Ben has been keeping from the firefighters for the past few episodes.

In the next episode of Rebel, we'll get more details about Sharon's death but it'll come as Cruz (Andy Garcia) suffers his own medical emergency that is going to cause "troublesome consequences." Meanwhile, Rebel (Katey Sagal) and Grady (John Corbett) have to team up to take down a corrupt funeral homeowner. Yeah, that's not going to be awkward at all.

We know that a week is a lot to ask in these trying times, but exciting things are coming for fans in just seven days!

TGIT returns next Thursday, kicking off with Station 19 at 8/7c on ABC.