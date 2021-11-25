Chris Carmack and Camilla Luddington, Grey's Anatomy ABC

If you were hoping to decompress from Thanksgiving with some Thursday night ABC soaps, it's not going to happen. Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and Big Sky are all on hiatus to make room for ABC holiday programming and won't return until Thursday, Dec. 9. In the meantime, ABC does have some fun holiday things planned.

On Thanksgiving Thursday, The Magic Maker special kicks off at 8/7c, featuring magician Adam Trent, who uses his gifts to help people create the most extraordinary moments of their lives. He'll help a soldier surprise his family after secretly returning from a tour abroad and a nervous man "walk on water" to create a magical proposal and more. If that sounds like immediate tear-inducing material, you're not wrong, but you can help laugh away that saltwater with two holiday-themed episodes of America's Funniest Home Videos immediately after.

The following week, Disney takes over for Olaf's Frozen Adventure at 8/7c, followed by Toy Story That Time Forgotat 8:30/7:30c. The headline item for ABC's lineup that night though is the season finale of The Great Christmas Light Fight at 9/8c. It's a whopping two hours of families going all out and creating Christmas spectacles in their front lawns.

TGIT returns on Dec. 9. Station 19 will see Vic (Barrett Doss) and Jack (Grey Damon) continue to process the loss of Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan). On Grey's, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) scrubs into surgery with Nick (Scott Speedman) and the first speed bump in their storybook romance emerges. Finally, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) try and put together the new pieces of the puzzle in their latest mystery on Big Sky.