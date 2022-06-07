Join or Sign In
What comes next after that Season 18 finale cliffhanger
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 is coming this fall and it cannot get here soon enough because we have a lot of questions after the landmark two-hour Season 18 finale that ended in a puzzling cliffhanger as returning guest-star Sarah Drew forewarned. Grey Sloan's residency program was canceled, and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was faced with a choice to potentially leave Seattle or take over as chief of surgery for the hospital, at least temporarily.
It was still unclear at the end of the season what Meredith would do. After Bailey (Chandra Wilson) quit, Meredith was offered her job, but it would mean sacrificing her relationship with Nick (Scott Speedman), and the two left things on very undecided terms at the end of the finale. Not to mention, Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) are on the run after Bailey was informed of Hunt helping multiple vets kill overdose after their terminal lung disease diagnoses. The hospital also lost its teaching status, meaning all of the residents were orphaned. The future of Grey Sloan Memorial is very up in the air when the show returns for Season 19.
Almost every season, there's a question of whether the next will be the last, but it seems Grey's could go on forever. Creator Shonda Rhimes and star and executive producer Ellen Pompeo have long said they'll end it when they're ready, but the decision often takes a while to be made. So once again, we wait to find out if Season 20 is in the cards, and in the meantime, here's what we know about Season 19 so far.
While Season 19 doesn't have an exact premiere date yet, we do know that Grey's Anatomy will once again air at 9 p.m. on Thursday nights, after Station 19 and before the new Hilary Swank drama Alaska. It will be returning in the fall, so there's no waiting for midseason here.
Ellen Pompeo will return as the newly in love Meredith Grey, and she will of course be joined by Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Chris Carmack, Camilla Luddington, and James Pickens Jr. Due to the events of the finale, it is unclear how Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Chandra Wilson, and the resident cast will factor into Season 19.
While Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew returned for the finale, they will not be back as series regulars in Season 19, unfortunately.
Grey's Anatomy streams on Hulu and Netflix.