What does this mean for Grey Sloan?
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 premieres on Oct. 6, but things will be very different at Grey Sloan when we return to the most dramatic hospital of all time. The Season 18 finale revealed that the hospital's residency program was canceled, and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) quit in light of the news, leaving Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) faced with a choice to potentially leave Seattle or take over as chief of surgery for the hospital — at least temporarily. It was still unclear at the end of the season what Meredith would do, considering taking the job would mean sacrificing her relationship with Nick (Scott Speedman), and the two left things on very undecided terms after a huge fight in Bailey's former office.
That was all on top of Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) going on the run after Bailey was informed that Hunt helped multiple vets with physician-assisted deaths after their terminal lung disease diagnoses. The future of Grey Sloan Memorial is very uncertain as we head into Season 19, but new casting information makes it seem like the residency program will be back up sooner than expected.
Almost every season, there's a question of whether the next will be the last, but it seems Grey's could go on forever. Creator Shonda Rhimes and star and executive producer Ellen Pompeo have long said they'll end it when they're ready, but the decision often takes a while to be made. So while we wait to find out if Season 20 is in the cards, here's what we know about Season 19 so far.
It looks like Meredith Grey might be heading to Montana after all. TV Line reported on Aug. 3 that Pompeo will be appearing in Grey's Anatomy Season 19 in a "limited capacity." Meredith is expected to appear in approximately eight episodes of the upcoming season, which is half of the episode order, though Pompeo remains an executive producer on the series and will reportedly still narrate every episode.
Considering the Season 18 cliffhanger, which left Meredith debating whether to take over for Bailey or chase after Nick to go to Montana, the news that Meredith will not around Grey Sloan full time feels like a big indicator that she is finally ready to leave the hospital that raised her.
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c, after Station 19 and before the new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily.
New residents are coming to Grey Sloan! After the hospital's teaching program was forced to disband at the end of Season 18, it will rebuild in the new season, and the show is adding some new faces. Shadowhunters alum Harry Shum Jr. will lead the new pack as Daniel "Blue" Kwan, per Deadline. He's an older resident whose career was previously derailed by a mysterious family situation. He's joined by some very familiar faces: Adelaide Kaine (Reign), Midori Francis (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna), and Niko Terho, who starred opposite Jake Borelli in Freeform's The Thing About Harry. The latter four are first-year residents.
Ellen Pompeo will return as Meredith Grey, and she will be joined by Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Chris Carmack, Camilla Luddington, and James Pickens Jr. Due to the events of the finale, it is unclear how Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Chandra Wilson, and the previous resident cast will factor into Season 19.
While Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew returned for the finale, they will not be back as series regulars in Season 19, unfortunately.
Grey's Anatomy streams on Hulu and Netflix.