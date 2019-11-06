Grey's Anatomy fans would think that having to tell Link's (Chris Carmack) parents that she and Link are planning to have a baby after dating only a few months would be the most nerve-wracking thing Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) would have to do — but it turns out there's someone she's even more anxious about telling: Owen (Kevin McKidd).

In TV Guide's exclusive clip from Thursday's episode of Grey's, it's obvious that Amelia is stressing about telling Owen she's expecting. Logically she knows that he should get it; he already has another kid with Teddy (Kim Raver), after all. Why would he be weird about Amelia having a kid? Oh, maybe because a large part of the reason they broke up (the first time) was because Amelia told him emphatically that she didn't want to have a child. To be fair, she had a giant brain tumor when she said it, but that still won't make Owen feel any better.

So, it won't be an easy conversation. The fact that Amelia is trying to make up excuses to see him in order to bring it up shows how nervous she is about having the news come out. To make matters worse, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is too busy making up her community service hours to really deal with Amelia's anxiety. Let's just hope Amelia rips off the Band-Aid and doesn't let this turn into one of her downward spirals.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.