The answer to the question Grey's Anatomy fans have been asking for months — besides what is up with Karev (Justin Chambers)? — was finally revealed in Thursday's episode. Teddy (Kim Ravers) cracked and told Owen (Kevin McKidd) that Amelia's (Caterina Scorsone) baby might be his (probably to avoid telling him she slept with someone else) and that forced Amelia to face a truth she's been avoiding since Link (Chris Carmack) couldn't confirm he'd be with her no matter who the baby's biological father is.

After a lot of tension and drama, it turns out...the baby is Link's! However, the news came after Teddy started a full-blown affair with Tom (Greg Germann) and Owen declared that the results would never change his feelings for her. Yeah, Teddy imploded her own life before getting the answers she needed, and it is only going to get messier before it gets better.

Meanwhile, Link and Amelia had a saccharine sweet reunion outside of the Grey house as Seattle rain poured around them. He declared that he didn't care whose baby it was because he loves Amelia and wants to feel all the things she makes him feel. They are going to do this thing together so at least someone got some good news in this episode.

On the other end of the spectrum, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) are reeling after Richard (James Pickens Jr.) officially announced he'd be stepping down from surgery. DeLuca (Giacomo Giannioitti) crossed another line by hitting on Jo (Camilla Luddington), despite knowing she was still grieving the end of her marriage. She promptly threw a drink in his face and told him to get some help (all the applause goes to Jo, forever and always).

Now, we'll get to see how they clean up the rest of this mess because we are definitely going to see some more hearts break.

