Some juicy casting shuffles are happening in Shondaland next season with both Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 adding series regulars to their rosters. Stefania Spampinato, who plays Dr. Carina Deluca on the flagship medical drama, is moving over to the firefighter and first responder focused Station 19 after guest-starring in several episodes throughout Season 3, while Richard Flood and Anthony Hill are being bumped up to series regulars on Grey's after being introduced as recurring love interests last season.

"I am so excited to add Anthony Hill, Stefania Spampinato, and Richard Flood to the Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy families," said showrunner Krista Vernoff via statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "They are huge talents who made a big impact with our fans, with our casts and with our writers who are eager to write more for them."

Spampinto is making the jump to Station 19 in an effort by Vernoff to better connect the two shows. Carina, who often felt like a tertiary character on Grey's due to the fact that she was the sister of Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) hot Italian boyfriend, began dating Station 19's Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) in Season 3, and it looks like fans are going to get a much more in-depth look at their relationship in Season 4.

Flood was introduced in Season 16 of Grey's as Meredith's new love interest, Dr. Cormack Hayes, a pediatric surgeon who was cheekily "sent as a gift" from Christina (Sandra Oh). Despite their initial acerbic spats and disagreements, Meredith and Cormack eventually bonded over being widowed and becoming singe parents. Hill, who plays Dr. Winston Ndugu, was introduced in a similar fashion as Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) interest in Season 16. Maggie and Winston, who used to work together at Tufts, bumped into each other at a medical conference, and Winston finally took a chance on confessing his crush to his former boss. One magical weekend was all it took to kick start a whirlwind romance, which is sure to be a roller coaster in Season 17.

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 are streaming on Netflix and Hulu.

