Gordon Ramsay won't let a little thing like a shark-infested ocean stop him from learning about culture and cuisine. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of National Geographic's Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Ramsay visits South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province to learn about Zulu traditions, and his helicopter pilot informs him that he'll have to jump from the craft and swim to the beach if he wants to study up with mussels masters Marcus and Clive.

"I'm not here for six months to become a proper warrior, but trust me, that's one step in the right direction," Ramsay says after making it out of the water unscathed. "Jumping out of a helicopter into a ferocious sea, laced with sharks, to get to the beach. trust me, after that jump, I hope those mussels are worth it, because I'm here to learn."

In Sunday's episode, Ramsay will also spend time with other local experts, including chef Zola Nene, who shows Gordon some of the distinct Zulu and Indian cooking styles, and a wildlife tracker named Lonely, who knows how to find earthworms and fish while steering clear of territorial rhinos and hippos.

Uncharted Season 2 premiered on June 7 with an episode in Tasmania. The new season will also see Ramsay journey to Louisiana, Indonesia, Guyana, India, and Norway to learn about local food customs and techniques.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted airs Sundays at 10/9c on National Geographic.