Golden Globes 2021: Nominees, Hosts, Presenters, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Even though the past year of TV and movies has looked a lot different than we're used to, awards season is officially in full swing. The 2021 Golden Globe nominations were announced earlier in February and now we look ahead to the awards ceremony, which is going to do a bicoastal show, bringing a whole new level of social distancing to an awards ceremony.

The 78th Golden Globes are set for Feb. 28 (which just so happens to be the day the Oscars were originally scheduled to air before being moved to April 25). Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will team up to host the show for the fourth time.

Here's everything we know so far about the 78th annual Golden Globes.





When are the Golden Globes?

The 2021 Golden Globes are set to air on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8/7c on NBC.





What channel are the Golden Globes on?

As usual, the Golden Globes will air live on NBC.





How can you watch the Golden Globes?

In addition to the live TV broadcast, those with cable subscriptions can tune in via the NBC site.

Who are the 2021 Golden Globes nominees?

The Golden Globe nominees were announced on Feb. 3. The Crown leads the pack of TV nominees with six total nominations; Schitt's Creek is right behind it at five. Mank leads all movies with six nominations, followed by The Trial of the Chicago 7 with five. Both Olivia Colman and Anya Taylor-Joy scored nominations for their work in both TV and film, while Chadwick Boseman was posthumously recognized for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. History was also made in the director category, with three women recognized, the most in any single year: Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, Regina King for One Night in Miami, and Chloé Zhao for Nomadland. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Who is presenting at the Golden Globes?

Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Annie Mumolo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, and Renee Zellweger are in the first group of presenters announced for the ceremony.

Who is being celebrated at the Golden Globes?

The prestigious Cecil B. deMille Award will be presented to Jane Fonda, who will add that award to her collection of seven Golden Globe Awards. The Cecil B. deMille Award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the film industry. "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association takes great pride in bestowing the 2021 Cecil B. deMille Award to Jane Fonda," said HFPA President Ali Sar in a statement obtained by TV Guide. "For more than five decades, Jane's breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time. Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards."

Norman Lear will become the third recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, which celebrates those who have made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen. "Norman Lear is among the most prolific creators of this generation," Sar said in a statement. "His career has encompassed both the Golden Age and Streaming Era, throughout which his progressive approach addressing controversial topics through humor prompted a cultural shift that allowed social and political issues to be reflected in television. His work revolutionized the industry and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is honored to name him as the 2021 Carol Burnett Award recipient."





Who is hosting the Golden Globes?

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler! They previously emceed the event in 2013, 2014, and 2015, so they're certainly up to the task. But they won't be able to trade high fives this year; Fey will be appearing live from the Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler will broadcast from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

