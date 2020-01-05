Succession took home the award for Best Television Series, Drama Sunday at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. It beat fellow HBO nominee Big Little Lies, Netflix's royal drama The Crown, BBC America's addictive series Killing Eve, and Apple TV+'s high-profile drama The Morning Show.

Created by British TV veteran Jesse Armstrong, Succession took time to pick up the loyal following it now enjoys. Early reviews understandably emphasized its bleakness. After all, it's a series "populated with hard-to-like characters who spend most of their time trying to hurt each other or destroy themselves," as we pointed out in our critical look at Season 2. But the more time viewers spend with aging media patriarch Logan Roy (Golden Globe nominee Brian Cox) and his intense family, the easier it becomes to appreciate them and their world of casual backstabbing and high-stakes business maneuvers.

Live Updates from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Succession Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)