It looks like God Friended Me's mysterious God account is in serious trouble. We don't know why Corey (Cornelius Smith Jr.), the man behind the account's original algorithm, is out to destroy it, but his sabotage is working faster than expected, and it's now up to the God Squad to find a way to stop it before time runs out. In a sneak peek at the two-part series finale, airing Sunday, April 26 at 8/7c on CBS, the gang assembles to figure out how to save the account before it's completely destroyed. With how things are going so far, it's probably going to take a miracle.

"Unless we can convince Corey to stop this, this might be our last friend suggestion," Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) warns in the preview.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

As all hope rests on changing Corey's mind, they're going to need to pull off the mother of all Hail Marys in order to preserve the account and the good work they've been doing. Let's hope they can get to Miles' (Brandon Micheal Hall) newest friend suggestion, though, because he might be the key to saving the day.

The episode will see Miles placed in the path of Corey's son, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis), who claims that an angel told him to reunite his father with his estranged grandfather. As the squad attempts to help him, they may also find themselves one step closer to finally uncovering the person or entity behind the God account.

God Friended Me's two-part series finale airs Sunday, April 26 at 8/7c on CBS.