We might not know who or what exactly is behind the God account in CBS's sanguine drama God Friended Me, but it's clear that each friend suggestion from the seemingly omnipotent account is a new opportunity to help someone in need. This week's episode finds Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) — and the rest of the God Squad — again coming to the aid of a complete stranger, but this case really hits close to home.

In a sneak peek at Sunday's episode, titled "The Last Little Thing," Miles turns to his father Arthur (Joe Morton) for advice on how to help Anna, a woman who is refusing to undergo chemotherapy. It turns out that Anna used to be one of Arthur's parishioners, but left the church amid a crisis of faith after losing someone close to her. She'd also been diagnosed with cancer and went into remission. However, the disease recently came back more aggressively and she has chosen not to treat it.

It's a familiar scenario for Miles, whose mother was also diagnosed with cancer (she later died in a car accident after going into remission) and his sister Ali (Javicia Leslie), who's just begun chemotherapy. Arthur believes that Miles' can save Anna by helping her find faith again, but given that she doesn't want to be saved, that might be easier said than done.

God Friended Me airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.