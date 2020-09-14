The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the forthcoming new two-season event series in The Walking Dead Universe, is coming to AMC in October, and it's going to show the world of The Walking Dead in a way that's never been done before. In this exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast and producers of World Beyond explain why the show is different, from the point of view in which the story is told to the community in which it's set.

World Beyond follows a core four of teenage characters — Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Silas (Hal Cumpston), and Elton (Nicolas Cantu) — as they set out on a journey away from the relative safety of their home community. On the way, they'll find out who they really are for themselves as they make their way in their new world. It's a coming-of-age story, something the other Walking Dead shows have never been.

The series is set roughly 10 years after the start of the apocalypse, which puts it on about the same current timeline as The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, but the community the kids are living in at the start of the series is very different than the ones on the other shows. They live on a college campus near Omaha, Nebraska, that has managed to maintain a much higher standard of living than Alexandria or anywhere else we've seen on the other shows. This community has electricity and working vehicles and an annual tradition called Monument Day where they honor the dead. These kids have simultaneously never really known anything but the apocalypse, because they were so young when it started, and don't really know the apocalypse at all, because they grew up insulated from the worst of it. If Carl Grimes met these kids, he'd think they were soft. And then he'd ask them for some pudding.

The show's title has a bit of a double meaning: It's the world beyond the walls of the safe little community our heroes have grown up in, and, as co-creator Scott M. Gimple says in the clip, it's the world beyond the one that we've seen on The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10/9c on AMC.