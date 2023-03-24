Get Your Exclusive First Look at the Tulsa King Season 1 Blu-Ray and Steelbook

It is your lucky day, Tulsa Kingfans. The Sylvester Stallone Paramount+ drama is coming to Blu-Ray and will have a special collectible SteelBook version. Tulsa King Season 1 arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, and a limited-edition SteelBook on June 6, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment, and will also be available to buy on digital April 10th. That is just in time for Father's Day, in case you were thinking of a potential gift for your dad.

The first season followed New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi down south to Tulsa, Oklahoma after he's exiled by his boss in the Big Apple just as he comes off a 25-year prison sentence. When he realizes that his old boss might not have his best interests at heart when he's sent to set up business in Oklahoma, Dwight starts building his own crew – and a new criminal empire – in the last place he ever expected to call home.

6 Shows Like Tulsa King to Watch While You Wait for Season 2

TV Guide called Season 1 "Yellowstone meets The Sopranos," which has to be the most intriguing combination you've ever heard. Now we've got an exclusive first look at the Season 1 box art.

Tulsa King box art Click Communications/Paramount+

The physical copies will be available in June at major retailers and Tulsa King Season 1 will be for purchase on digital platforms in April. We know that digital is all the rage, but there is something about having a nice physical product in your collection.

In the meantime, you can stream Tulsa King Season 1 on Paramount+.