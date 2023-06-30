Get up to 40% Off Home Appliances in Best Buy's 4th of July Sale

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There are big sales, and there are Big Sales--and Best Buy's 4th of July appliance sale is one of the latter. With deals up to 40% of home appliances, aka a lot of the most expensive stuff that you need for your home, this is a sale you won't want to miss if you're in the market for a new refrigerator or laundry machines. Because when we're buying stuff this expensive, we can use all the help we can get. The appliance promotion is part of Best Buy's larger 4th of July sale.

This sale encompasses the full breadth of Best Buy's selection of appliances, meaning they're including every kind of appliance in these deals. So they've got dishwashers, microwaves, laundry machines, oven/stove sets, and so on and so forth.

The refrigerator section of the sale is stacked with some massive markdowns, like $1500 off a top-of-the-line LG fridge with a window on the front so you can see inside without opening the door. But even if you're looking at more reasonable and overall affordable options, you're sure to save hundreds on a new fridge in this sale.

If you're tired of sitting at the laundromat and would prefer an in-home solution for cleaning your clothes, Best Buy's appliance sale includes plenty of discounted laundry machines--including a bunch of washer/dryer bundles, which is probably the way to go if you're in the market for both of those machines. Check out those sale bundles below.

Most of us regular folks overlook the importance of getting a range--that's your standard stove/oven combo--that fits their unique needs, instead treating them like they're all pretty much the same. Best Buy's appliance sale is a great opportunity to change that, however, because you can save hundred of dollars on a new electric range that has all the bells and whistles you need.

Washing dishes by hand is both time consuming and wasteful--you use so much more water by manually doing the dishes than a decent dishwasher would. Best Buy has marked down prices on a ton of dishwashers in this sale.

Washers and dryers aren't the only things you can bundle in Best Buy's 4th of July sale--the sale also has discounted bundles of kitchen appliances as well. These bundles are obviously massive purchases, but that also means you can save thousands on these kitchen, which you can customize to your liking. If you're in the market for any new major kitchen appliances, you owe it to yourself to at least check out these bundles.

