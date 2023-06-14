Get up to 35% off Wine in Cameron Hughes' Semi-Annual Sale

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you love wine, and also love saving money on wine, you might want to check out the semi-annual sale from Cameron Hughes Wine--their whole stock is on sale, with domestic bottles getting a 30% discount, and imported wines going for 35% off.

This sale isn't going to last forever, of course, so you won't want to wait too long to check it out--you can take advantage of these discounts until June 18.

Cameron Hughes ships to most of the contiguous US states, with the exception of those few that don't allow direct shipping of alcohol to consumers. If you order 12 bottles or more, your entire order ships for just $5. And if you like what you get in the sale, you may want to check out Cameron Hughes' wine clubs, which gets you discounts on wine the rest of the year, too.

