Get the Super Mario Bros. Movie on Digital for Cheap on Prime Video

Universal Pictures

There are an astonishing number of deals to choose from between Amazon's Prime Day event and all the competing sales from competitors like Walmart and Best Buy. And some of them are straight-up no-brainers--such as, for example, The Super Mario Bros. movie on digital 4K for 35% off. You can get the biggest movie of the year, which only just recently hit home video, for only $13.

Amazon's Prime Day event is the sale of the summer, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie is just one of many movies and TV shows that you can save some serious cash on right now. There are major Prime Day deals on physical media (DVD and Blu-ray discs), digital copies, and also streaming subscriptions--you can sign up for some very good streaming services for very little money for the first couple months.

One of the biggest competitor sales events this week is Best Buy's Black Friday in July. Best Buy has always been a great place to shop for movies, and the electronics-focused retail giant has a massive pile of discounts on DVD and Blu-ray discs this week--their 4K collection in particular has some awesome deals that anybody with a big TV can enjoy.

