Get the Spider-Verse Collector's Edition for a Huge Discount During Black Friday

If you're looking for a gift for pretty much anybody this holiday season, and you probably are, there's a pretty good chance that this brand-new Spider-Verse box set--which includes 4K copies of both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as well as this year's sequel Across the Spider-Verse--will hit the spot. And, lucky for you, it's on sale already even though it just came out on Nov. 14. You can grab this 4K Spider-Verse set for just $77 from both Walmart and Amazon during Black Friday 2023--that's well below the $120 retail price, and a markdown even from the $90 price these retailers had been selling it for.

This new two-movie collector's edition set includes Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on 4K blu-ray--these are the same discs that come with the separate 4K releases of these movies. But the physical extras included here are pretty robust. You've got book-style packaging that will look pretty striking on your shelf, and inside you've also got a vinyl record featuring two Metro Boomin songs from the Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, several comic book cards featuring some notable Spider-Verse comic covers, and a recreation of Miles' sketchbook from the movies.

Fortunately, if you don't need all those physical extras, you can also buy the 4K editions of these movies separately--the newer Across the Spider-Verse 4K is just $17 on Amazon, and the first one, Into the Spider-Verse, is $16.

For those who aren't too familiar with these animated Spider-Man films, these two movies have told their own little Spider-Man story beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe--these movies aren't a part of that juggernaut franchise, focusing instead on a bunch of different Spider-folks, with a specific focus on Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker. But just because these are animated films, it doesn't mean they're geared entirely toward children. The art and animation on display in these movies is unlike anything you've seen elsewhere, and the filmmakers are using the medium of animation to pull off jaw-dropping action sequences that they couldn't do in live-action. No matter your age, the Spider-Verse flicks are visually very impressive and will hit you right in the feels.

