Right now, Showtime is on sale with Amazon Prime Video Channels. For a limited time, Prime members can get Showtime for just 99 cents/month (normally $10.99/month) for 2 months.

The deal runs through May 9 and is available to all Prime Video members. After the two months are up, your subscription will continue at the regular price of $10.99/month unless you cancel before the two months are up.



With Showtime on Prime Video Channels, you'll get instant access to Showtime series like Yellowjackets, Super Pumped, I Love That for You, and Dexter. You'll also get popular movies like Mainstream with Andrew Garfield, Crisis starring Gary Oldman and Armie Hammer, and Queenpins with Kristen Bell.



Along with on-demand content, the Amazon Prime Video Channel allows subscribers to watch Showtime's live linear channels including Showtime East, Showtime West, Showtime Women, Showtime Showcase, Showtime Next, Showtime Extreme, SHOxBET, and Showtime FamilyZone.