One of country music's most celebrated couples will be making beautiful music together for all the world to see (and hear) on Wednesday. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are joining forces for a new primetime special called Garth & Trisha Live!, which will air on CBS on Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET, with a tape delay for West Coast audiences. The special will also be available to stream on CBS All Access.

The superstar duo will perform a new concert live from their home recording studio, Studio G, as part of the ongoing effort by musicians to keep fans entertained amid social distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Garth & Trisha Live! will be filmed without a live studio audience and with a minimal crew.

Brooks and Yearwood, who have been married since 2005, previously hosted an at-home concert on Facebook Live called "Inside Studio G" on March 23. More than 5 million viewers watched the mini-show.

In a statement, the pair said, "We're seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus."

Garth & Trisha Live! is the latest in a string of at-home concerts to air on broadcast networks. Previously, CBS aired Homefest, a The Late Late Show special from host James Corden that featured talent from across the world, including BTS in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli in Italy, Dua Lipa in London, and Billie Eilish and John Legend in Los Angeles.

Prior to that, on Sunday night, Fox aired a one-hour benefit concert hosted by Elton John, featuring artists like Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., and Sam Smith.

Garth & Trisha Live! airs Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET, with a tape delay for West Coast audiences. Watch on CBS or with a CBS All Access subscription.