Calling all Freeform fans! The network has officially announced its 2020-2021 slate, and it's full or renewals, pickups, and scheduling you should definitely mark down on your calendars.

Everything's going to be more than OK for Freeform's two new series, Everything's Gonna Be Okay and

Motherland: Fort Salem. The network announced on Tuesday that it has renewed both series for a second season! Freeform has also picked up a new limited series, Love in a Time of Corona, which explores the search for love, sex, and connection during this time of social distancing.

As for scheduling, we already know The Bold Type will return on Thursday, June 11 for the back half of its fourth season. Love in a Time of Corona is set to go into production this summer and will debut in August on Freeform. Good Trouble, grown-ish, and Cruel Summer have all been bumped to 2021.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

And finally, one of our favorite reasons to watch Freeform... its holiday programming! Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween," "Kickoff to Christmas," and "25 Days of Christmas" will all return as we reach the end of 2020, and its Valentine's Day programming, "Love However the FF You Want," will be back in 2021. The network will also debut a new programming block in 2021 called "Summer Singalong," which will feature movies with great music. Considering Freeform's parent company is Disney, you can definitely expect some of your favorite childhood classics to be featured in this event!