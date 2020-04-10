With Americans spending a great deal more time in their homes amidst the coronavirus pandemic, multiple streaming services and pay cable networks are currently offering 30-day free trials or discounted pricing to new subscribers in an effort to help families safely and happily pass the time indoors.

If you don't have subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or Disney+ — or even if you do and you're just looking for something new — now's a chance to check out the many services on the market, some of which have some really enjoyable programs to choose from. Check out the list below and get busy watching!

Every Streaming Service for TV, Sports, Documentaries, Movies, and More

Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears Photo: Acorn TV

Acorn TV is a streaming service dedicated to bringing you programming from the U.K and beyond. The service, available in the U.S. and Canada, is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Those interested can sign up at Acorn TV with the special code FREE30.

Recommendations: Slings & Arrows, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Hour





Patrick Stewart, Star Trek: Picard Photo: Trae Patton/CBS

Ahead of Star Trek: Picard's finale on March 26, Sir Patrick Stewart announced that fans will have access to a free month of CBS All Access, both limited commercial and commercial-free, with the code GIFT from March 24 through April 23. Trekkies and non-Trekkies alike can enjoy a variety of programming including the classic teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, beloved sitcom The Big Bang Theory, crime procedural NCIS, and, of course, the entire Star Trek franchise.

Recommendations: Star Trek: Picard, Why Women Kill, The Good Fight





Giancarlo Esposito and Tobin Bell, Creepshow Photo: Shudder

Shudder is dedicated to bringing viewers thrilling horror programs, and the service is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. It is available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland, and you can sign up at Shudder with the special code SHUTIN.

Recommendations: Mandy, Creepshow, Beast





Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode, A Discovery of Witches

Sundance Now is a streaming service that will make you the cool kid among your group of friends, as it features a number of great programs and miniseries many people might have missed but are worth watching. It is currently available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland. New subscribers can sign up at Sundance Now using the special code SUNDANCENOW30.

Recommendations: State of the Union, A Discovery of Witches, The Little Drummer Girl





Jasmine Guy and Eddie Murphy, Harlem Nights Photo: Archive Photos, Getty Images

UMC (Urban Movie Channel), a service dedicated to black TV and film, features sitcoms like UPN's All of Us, throwback films like Eddie Murphy's Harlem Nights, network TV shows like OWN's Black Love, and more. Normally, $4.99 per month, the service is available with an extended 30-day free trial to new subscribers who use the code UMCFREE30.

Recommendations: Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, All of Us, A House Divided





Regina Hall, Don Cheadle, Black Monday Photo: Erin Simkin, Erin Simkin/Showtime

Showtime is offering a 30-day free trial to new customers who sign up before May 3. They will be able to access the pay cable network's original series, movies, special, and documentaries via the Showtime streaming service by going to Showtime.com or the Showtime app. Many of the network's streaming partners and traditional TV providers are all offering a 30-day free trial for Showtime as well.

Recommendations: Black Monday, Kidding, Billions





Stephen Graham in The Virtues Photo: Courtesy of Topic

Topic, a new streaming service featuring unique stories from around the world, is offering a 30-day free trial to new subscribers for a limited time along with a special rate for the first year of subscription: just $29.99, which is half the normal rate. New films and series are released weekly.

Recommendations: What's Your Ailment?, The Miracle, The Virtues





Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada, Vida Photo: Erica Parise, Vida

Starz is currently offering two different deals for new subscribers. The first is a three-month subscription to the pay cable network for just $5/month, while the second asks you to subscribe for six months at just $24.99, which makes the total just slightly less per month. Sign up at Starz.

Recommendations: Power, Vida, Spider-Man: Far From Home





Portrait of a Lady on Fire Photo: NEON

Although it's not a free trial, Criterion Collection has announced its June titles and revealed that it is offering discounts between 20 percent and 30 percent off all in-stock and upcoming releases through the end of April. Check out the list of upcoming titles, including Portrait of a Lady on Fire here.





Sling TV Photo: Sling

Sling TV is providing Americans with access to news and entertainment sources for free during this difficult time. Users can access ABC News Live, a 24/7 streaming video news channel for breaking news and live events, as well as thousands of movies and shows for kids and families by downloading the Sling TV app on a Roku, Amazon, or Android device, or by visiting Sling.com on a Chrome, Safari, or Edge browser and following the instructions on the welcome screen. Current subscribers can access the free content within the user interface without changing their subscription.





SERVICES OFFERING FREE PARTIAL ACCESS

Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose, Servant Photo: Apple TV+

Apple announced Thursday, April 9 that it's offering, for an undisclosed limited time, a collection of acclaimed Apple Originals for the whole family to watch for free on Apple TV+. At apple.co/FreeForEveryone, you can check out a selection of its ever-growing suite of originals including the acclaimed series Servant and Little America. The app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

Recommendations: M. Night Shyamalan's Servant, Dickinson with Hailee Steinfeld, Little America





Bill Hader, Barry Photo: Aaron Epstein/HBO

If you've always been envious of your neighbors having HBO while you are stuck with basic cable, now's your chance to put on your top hat and live like a king. HBO is offering a select portion of its library for free for a limited time (the terms of which have not yet been announced). All you have to do is download the HBO GO or HBO NOW apps or or head over to HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com to start watching. We have a full list of what'a available, as well as the five programs we think you should watch first.

Recommendations: The Wire, Barry, I Love You Now Die

If you're wondering which streaming service is right for you, check out our comparison of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+ and Apple TV+. And find the best shows and movies to stream, as well.