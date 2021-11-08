Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Get out your calendars!
Fox is the latest network to unveil its winter premiere date schedule and we really do advise you to get a calendar out because there's going to be a lot of jumping around for new shows premiering on Fox at midseason. Next Level Chef is the first new series to premiere, kicking off the New Year with a Sunday, Jan. 2 premiere before moving to its normal timeslot of Wednesdays on Jan. 5, after the Season 2 premiere ofI Can See Your Voice.
Call Me Kat and the new comedy Pivoting will also initially kick off on a Sunday (Jan. 9) before moving to their regular Thursday timeslots on Jan. 13. Finally, the new musical drama Monarch will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 30 before moving to its post-The Resident timeslot on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Fox is clearly using Sunday football to lead viewers into these new shows, but remember to keep track of their regular dates and times or risk being left behind. It also looks like the Animation Domination block that usually takes over Fox's Sunday primetime schedule will be displaced for most of January, but things will return to normal by the second week of February.
Check out the full Fox winter schedule below.
Sunday, Jan. 2
8/7c: Next Level Chef (Series Premiere)
9/8c: The Simpsons (Special Time)
9:30/8:30c: The Great North (Special Time)
Monday, Jan. 3
8/7c: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 2 Premiere)
9/8c: The Cleaning Lady (Series Premiere)
Wednesday, Jan 5
8/7c: I Can See Your Voice (Season 2 Premiere)
9/8c: Next Level Chef (Time Period Premiere)
Thursday, Jan. 6
8/7c: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Two-hour series premiere)
Sunday, Jan. 9
8/7c: Call Me Kat (Season 2 Premiere)
8:30/7:30c: Pivoting (Series Premiere)
9/8c: Bob's Burgers
9:30/8:30c: Family Guy
Thursday, Jan. 13
8/7c: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Time Period Premiere)
9/8c: Call Me Kat (Time Period Premiere)
9:30/8:30c: Pivoting (Time Period Premiere)
Sunday, Jan. 30
10/9c: Monarch (Series Premiere)
Tuesday, Feb. 1
8/7c: The Resident
9/8c: Monarch (Time Period Premiere)