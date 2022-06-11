First Kill Stars Tease What That Finale Blowout Means for Juliette and Calliope in Potential Season 2

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of First Kill. Read at your own risk!]

There is a new vampire show in town and the best part about it is the steamy lesbian couple at the center. Netflix's First Kill takes a supernatural look at a classic Romeo and Juliet romance when young vampire Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) and a monster hunter, Calliope Burns (Imani Lewis) form an unexpected connection — founded on sexual tension — only to find out they are sworn enemies by birthright. Throughout most of the first season, Juliette and Calliope were willing to put their budding romance ahead of everything: duty, instinct, and even family until Juliette crossed a line with permanent consequences that Calliope couldn't see past.

When an altercation between Calliope's older brothers and Juliette's vampire older sister goes sideways and Apollo Burns (Dominic Goodman) almost ends up dead, Juliette takes the initiative to turn him into a vampire. It keeps Apollo alive, but it turns him into one of the things his family, and he himself, were trained all of their lives to kill. When the Burns family finds out what he's become, they are split over whether to kill Apollo or try to save him, and Calliope blames Juliette for all of it. The drama escalates to a devastating screaming match between Calliope and Juliette where Calliope says in no uncertain terms that Juliette is a monster and Cal wants nothing to do with her anymore.

"It's so sad because from the beginning with Juliette, I knew that her biggest insecurity was this monster identity that she doesn't know how to deal with," Sarah Catherine Hook told TV Guide. "She believes that just because you're a vampire, it doesn't mean that you have to be a monster or behave like a monster. It is absolutely her deepest insecurity that at any moment that could turn out of her control… I would say she is not well. She's unwell [after the fight]."

Though Calliope was the one throwing most of the verbal jabs in the fight, she's not doing much better after Juliette flees and she finds herself with no one else to confide in or understand what she's going through. Calliope's storyline closes with her running through town with no destination in sight.

"I want to believe that is how Cal lets off steam. All she knows is to prepare, and to exercise, and to train. I feel like she ran because there aren't many places that she feels like she can go that she feels she can be heard," Imani Lewis weighed in. "She can't turn to either of her parents because they've already decided what's to happen, in terms of what's happening with the family. Then, the one place of peace, or the beacon of hope in her life, she's at odds with because of what transpired. I don't know if Cal is running anywhere specifically. When all else fails, all she has is to run and be with herself."

Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook, First Kill Netflix

While it is very unclear how Calliope and Juliette will bridge the gap between them in a potential Season 2, or how they'll deal with Oliver Fairmont's (Dylan McNamara) plan for a monster takeover that includes a freshly bitten Apollo, both Hook and Lewis are very relieved that the drama for the series will come from the literal monsters on the show and not either of their characters' sexualities.

"I think it's important for us to shine a light on the family dynamics where it's not a topic, where that's not a conflict. It's just something that is understood or celebrated and supported," Lewis said. "And if not, then I hope a show like this inspires those conversations or inspire those kinds of dynamics to come about in people's families or in their real lives."

"The queer community deserves a show like this," Hook added. "I know that was something very important to both of us. One of our favorite parts about the show is that their queer identity was not a point of conflict in this storyline. It was accepted, never questioned, and even celebrated. We're just so excited for queer audiences to get to see themselves in these characters."

Both actors are waiting on word to see if they will return to fight another day for Calliope and Juliette's love, but if they had the chance they'd like to tell their characters that everything will find a way to work itself out.

"Life just keeps moving forward and you will recover from this," Hook said when asked what advice she'd love to be able to give her character at the end of the season. "There will be ups and downs. Nothing in life is linear so trust the process and you will heal. You will be safe again."

Lewis had a similar message for Calliope and elaborated, "Cal, you know what to do. Although you may not have clarity yet, you know clarity is to come. You know the feelings that you have for all of these characters, for Juliette, for your siblings, for your parents, and it is real tough to find right now but Cal you are cut for this. You're going to be fine."

We can only hope they are right.

First Kill Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.