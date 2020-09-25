After Filthy Rich's explosive premiere — which started with Margaret Monreaux (Kim Cattrall) burning a mansion to the ground and ended with her husband rising from the dead — it's easy to see why fans are flocking to fall's new guilty pleasure. Fox's new family drama follows the Monreauxs, a mega-wealthy Southern family famed for creating an outrageously successful Christian television network, after their patriarch seemingly dies in a plane crash. The soapy delight finds Margaret, the family's matriarch, struggling to keep control over her empire when her husband's three illegitimate kids (all adults) challenge her for their stake in their father's empire. When Margaret played the players by legitimizing all three of her new family members, fans were left wondering where the wild show could possibly go next.

This exclusive clip from Episode 2 of the Fox drama reveals a tense negotiation between Margaret, Ginger (Melia Kreiling), Rose (Aubrey Dollar), and Antonio (Benjamin Levy Aguilar). Despite the fact that all three of the kids from extramarital affairs were promised 1% of the company after their father's death, Margaret has a much more cost-effective plan to present. She offers Ginger, Antonio, and Jason (Mark L. Young) the same allowance as her own kid, Rose — $10,000 a week — if they cave to her demands and allow themselves to be managed. For Antonio, that means giving up his MMA career; for Jason, that means shutting down his cannabis business; and for Ginger, that means shutting down her cam site and disappearing forever.

Something tells us that deal is gonna be a no-go — at the very least, Ginger, the feistiest out of all the kids, will find a way to make Margaret pay for cover-ups. Tune in on Monday to find out what happens next!

Filthy Rich airs Mondays at 9/8c on FOX.