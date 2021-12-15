Things are happening on the Continent and it's looking pretty apocalyptic as we head into The Witcher Season 2. The Netflix fantasy series returns for its sophomore effort on Friday, almost two years after Season 1 premiered and introduced a whole new audience to Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and everyone else in their world scrambling for power or simply trying to stay alive as kingdoms war and monsters roam the Continent.

We're celebrating the return of the series along with sister sites GameSpot and Metacritic with The Witcher Week. For seven days, we'll be posting content about the show, getting you ready for the new season, and breaking down Season 2 as it drops this weekend. We've got explainers, essays, and interviews with the cast and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Whether you need a refresh on Season 1, want to find out what to expect from Season 2, or are just ready to throw down with Geralt of Rivia in any way possible, this is the place to be. We'll be hosting all of our Witcher Week content here, so make sure to bookmark and come back each day as new stories are released.

TV Guide



Before You Watch

The Witcher Season 1 Timelines, Explained — The Witcher Season 1 played with a lot of people's heads by interlacing timelines that were decades apart but seemed to be happening simultaneously. A quick look at a painting in Episode 3 tipped people off they were working with a generational story, but it was difficult to keep track of what was happening when. We unfolded the timelines in chronological order to help you keep things straight.

Everything to Know About The Witcher Season 2 — Catch up on all of the Season 2 trailers, released clips, first look photos, and find out which new cast members are joining the fray, and get teases from Schmidt Hissrich about what stories will be coming in the upcoming season.

8 Shows Like The Witcher to Watch If You Like The Witcher— If you have already rewatched Season 1 and are looking for Witcher-like shows to quench your fantasy thirst before Season 2 premieres, we have suggestions to help you out.

The Witcher Universe

Everything to Know About The Witcher: Blood Origins —A Witcher prequel series is on the way to explain how the first Conjunction of the Spheres came to be and set up how the Continent became the messed-up place that it is when we first encounter Geralt.

GameSpot

Before You Watch

The Witcher Season 2 Review: Netflix's Fantasy Series Matures In All The Right Ways — Gamespot's Eric Frederiksen reviews the second season of the show and explains how it improved upon the first set of episodes.

8 The Witcher Images to Get You Pumped for Season 2 — A gallery of first look images from Season 2 of the The Witcher to give you some clue of what to expect.

Metacritic

Metacritic Reviews — Find out what all of the critics are saying about The Witcher Season 2 and be ready to leave your user score when the season drops on Dec. 17