The Ultimate Guide to What's on Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, and More in September 2022

Plants had their turn, animals had their turn, now it's TV's turn to reproduce wildly and exponentially. The fall season is upon us, and in addition to the usual onslaught of new and returning television from CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, and The CW, cable and streaming networks also use the season to shlep out a bunch of new shows. With just over half the month left, the final season of FX's Atlanta, the second season of ABC's Abbott Elementary, and the debut of Disney+'s Andor are still coming. But that's just the A's! There's plenty more coming.

Our guide to the best TV in September is divided into three sections: the best shows and movies to watch in the month, the best shows to watch by streaming service, and a calendar of TV highlights. Whatever you're looking for, you'll find it below.

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch in September

Xavier Samuel, Ana de Armas, and Evan Williams, Blonde Matt Kennedy / Netflix

Want to see what half a billion dollars looks like? Amazon's most expensive bet since same-day delivery is this eight-episode series set in J. R. R. Tolkien's fantasy world during the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the popular trilogy. But hey, there are still dwarves, elves, and orcs, as well as details on the forging of the Rings of Power and Sauron's rise. The first two episodes premiere Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT before moving to Fridays at midnight ET and 9 p.m. PT for subsequent episodes. Yet another reason the left coast is the best coast. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Atlanta Season 4, the series' final season, lives up to the show's name. After spending Season 3 in Europe, Atlanta brings Earl (Donald Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) back to the ATL. Expect a goodbye season that's a reunion of sorts that returns the series to the summery vibe of the first season. Season 4 premieres Thursday, Sept. 15 on FX before streaming on Hulu the next day. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Los Espookys, HBO's zany Spanish-language comedy about a group of friends who turn their love of horror into a peculiar business, deserves to be a huge hit. Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen co-created and star in the series, which is finally releasing its second season after a long COVID-induced hiatus, and hopefully the world will finally come around to its many goth charms. There's nothing quite like it on TV, taking place in the cross-section between the real and the surreal, and relishing its own inherent oddness. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

TV Guide's pick for the best show on TV right now is going back to class. The coolest show around is Quinta Brunson's ABC sitcom about teachers at an underfunded public elementary school in Philadelphia, a crowd pleaser that Hollywood tastemakers and Midwestern aunts are united in loving. As they should be! For extra credit, the janitor himself, William Stanford Davis, has been upped to series regular for Season 2. You don't want to miss the bus on this one. New episodes will stream on Hulu the day after they air on ABC. -Kelly Connolly

If there's one thing the Star Wars universe is going to do, it's expand. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor in this Rogue One prequel series, which picks up with the thief-turned-Rebel spy about five years before the events of the film. Forest Whitaker reprises his role as Saw Gerrera, easily one of the coolest names in all of Star Wars, and Genevieve O'Reilly is back as Mon Monthma. The cast also includes Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. No word yet on whether Diego Luna will get to touch Jabba the Hutt. The world waits in anticipation. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Blonde (Sept. 28, Netflix)

One of the most anticipated movies of the past few years is finally coming out, and I'm convinced it's going to be the most argued-about movie on the internet since Martin Scorsese said Marvel movies aren't cinema. Blonde, which stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is cinema. It's a fictionalized take on the icon's tragic life based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates and written and directed by provocative filmmaker Andrew Dominik (Killing Them Softly). It's already attracted controversy for its NC-17 rating due to graphic sexual content and for de Armas using her natural Cuban accent, and the controversy will only grow once people actually see it. The takes around this one will be intense, both positive and negative. I'm looking forward to developing an opinion on it. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

It's been more than two years since we last saw Ramy (Season 2 dropped all at once on May 29, 2020), but let me remind you that the Emmy-nominated series broke ground as a sharp portrayal of Muslim American life through the eyes of its star and creator, Ramy Youssef. Youssef plays an exaggerated version of himself, a horned-up millennial who struggles to balance his faith with his desires. -Tim Surette

What's on HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and More in September

Nicholas Crovetti, Naomi Watts, and Cameron Crovetti, Goodnight Mommy David Giesbrecht/Amazon Studios

One does not simply walk into September. Not without a guide for what to watch, anyway. And on Amazon Prime Video, what you're going to watch in September is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The anticipated series is premiering on Sept. 1 (or later, depending where you live) with two episodes that might just blow your socks off. If you'd rather not associate with elves, there are a couple great-looking horror flicks in Goodnight Mommy and My Best Friend's Exorcism, which premiere Sept. 16 and 30, respectively. And if you're ready for some football, Sept. 15 is the beginning of Amazon's exclusive mega-deal with the NFL for Thursday Night Football. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in September, plus everything coming to Prime Video in September.

Martin Kove, Cobra Kai Netflix

Every fall and winter Netflix puts out a few good movies in an attempt to compete during Oscars season. This year, Netflix's good movie period starts on Sept. 28 with Blonde, director Andrew Dominik's adults-only fictionalized biopic of Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armas. Now, I don't know if Blonde will actually be good, but it's at least trying to be, which is more than can be said for most Netflix movies. Other new Netflix arrivals in September 2022 include Season 5 of Cobra Kai, a season of Chef's Table all about pizza, and Rob Zombie's insane-looking Munsters movie. And good news for your kids: Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are being added back into Netflix's library on Sept. 1. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix in September, plus everything coming to Netflix in September.

Austin Butler, Elvis Warner Bros.

September is looking to be a light month in terms of new premieres on HBO and HBO Max, but amid all the bad press as well as the big ol' spectacle that is House of the Dragon, you'll have to forgive the powers that be over there. Still, there are some exciting things: Elvis, Baz Luhrmann's wild ride of an Elvis Presley biopic, is still playing in theaters but will soon also be available to watch from the comfort of your home, and the quirky Spanish-language comedy Los Espookys finally returns for Season 2. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on HBO and HBO Max in September, plus everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in September.

Paul Reiser and Rachel Bloom, Reboot Hulu

Hulu's new shows and movies in September are highlighted by the return of everyone's favorite downer, The Handmaid's Tale, which heads into Season 5 on Sept. 14 to remind us that things could be slightly worse than they are in real life. Atlanta also returns for its final season on Sept. 16 despite feeling like Season 3 just came out, and Muslim American comedy Ramy returns for Season 3 after what feels like years away (because it has been years). As for new Hulu originals, Steve Levitan's follow-up to Modern Family is Reboot (Sept. 20), and the British dark comedy Wedding Season starts murderous matrimony on Sept. 8. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Hulu in September, plus everything coming to Hulu in September.

Fiona Shaw, Andor Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney+

The Star Wars machine keeps turning in September with Andor, a new Rogue One prequel coming to Disney+ on Sept. 21. But for fans of Halloween nostalgia, the real tricks and treats come on Sept. 30, when Hocus Pocus 2 puts a spell on '90s kids. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ has the Sidney Poitier documentary Sidney (Sept. 23) and the Zac Efron movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever (Sept. 30). Peacock kicks off the month with Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (Sept. 2), starring Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall, followed a few weeks later by the Pete Davidson-Kaley Cuoco rom-com Meet Cute (Sept. 21). And Paramount+ fights The Good Fight one last time when the legal drama's final season premieres on Sept. 8.

September TV Calendar Highlights

Thursday, Sept. 1

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Netflix)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Pantheon (AMC+)



Friday, Sept. 2

Dated & Related (Netflix)

Devil in Ohio (Netflix)

Fakes (Netflix)

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (Peacock)

House of Hammer (Discovery+)



Sunday, Sept. 4

McEnroe (Showtime)

Rick and Morty Season 6 (Adult Swim)



Monday, Sept. 5

The Murders Before the Marathon (Hulu)

Out of Office (Comedy Central)

Recipes for Love and Murder (Acorn TV)



Tuesday, Sept. 6

Destination Paris (Paramount+)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (Netflix)



Wednesday, Sept. 7

Chef's Table: Pizza (Netflix)

Tell Me Lies (Hulu)



Thursday, Sept. 8

The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 (Netflix)

The Good Fight Season 6 (Paramount+)

Last Light (Peacock)

Pinocchio (Disney+)

Saloum (Shudder)

Wedding Season (Hulu)



Friday, Sept. 9

Central Park Season 3 (Apple TV+)

Cobra Kai Season 5 (Netflix)

End of the Road (Netflix)

Gutsy (Apple TV+)



Sunday, Sept. 11

American Gigolo (Showtime)

Monarch (Fox)

The Serpent Queen (Starz)



Monday, Sept. 12

74th Annual Emmy Awards (NBC)



Tuesday, Sept. 13

The Come Up (Freeform)

Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum (Netflix)



Wednesday, Sept. 14

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 (Hulu)

Heartbreak High (Netflix)



Thursday, Sept. 15

Atlanta Season 4 (FX)

Speak No Evil (Shudder)

Vampire Academy (Peacock)



Friday, Sept. 16

Do Revenge (Netflix)

Goodnight Mommy (Prime Video)

I Used to Be Famous (Netflix)

Los Espookys Season 2 (HBO)

Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Netflix)

Mija (Disney+)



Sunday, Sept. 18

SEAL Team Season 6 (Paramount+)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)



Monday, Sept. 19

9-1-1 Season 6 (Fox)

Best in Dough (Hulu)

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4 (CBS)

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 (Fox)

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 (Disney+)

NCIS Season 20 (CBS)

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 (CBS)

Quantum Leap (NBC)

The Voice Season 22 (NBC)



Tuesday, Sept. 20

FBI Season 5 (CBS)

FBI: International Season 2 (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 (CBS)

New Amsterdam Season 5 (NBC)

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (Netflix)

Reboot (Hulu)

The Resident Season 6 (Fox)



Wednesday, Sept. 21

Abbott Elementary Season 2 (ABC)

Andor (Disney+)

The Amazing Race Season 34 (CBS)

Big Sky Season 3 (ABC)

Chicago Fire Season 11 (NBC)

Chicago Med Season 8 (NBC)

Chicago PD Season 10 (NBC)

The Conners Season 5 (ABC)

Designing Miami (Netflix)

The Goldbergs Season 10 (ABC)

Home Economics Season 3 (ABC)

The Masked Singer: Season 8 (Fox)

Meet Cute (Peacock)

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Netflix)

Survivor Season 43 (CBS)



Thursday, Sept. 22

The Hype Season 2 (HBO)

The Kardashians Season 2 (Hulu)

Law & Order Season 22 (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 (NBC)

Thai Cave Rescue (Netflix)



Friday, Sept. 23

Blonde (Netflix)

Lou (Netflix)

On the Come Up (Paramount+)

Sidney (Apple TV+)



Sunday, Sept. 25

Bob's Burgers Season 13 (Fox)

Family Guy Season 21 (Fox)

The Great North Season 3 (Fox)

The Rookie Season 5 (ABC)

The Simpsons Season 34 (Fox)



Tuesday, Sept. 27

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 (ABC)

La Brea Season 2 (NBC)

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (Netflix)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

The Rookie: Feds (ABC)



Wednesday, Sept. 28

The D'Amelio Show Season 2 (Hulu)

Hostages (HBO)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 (Disney+)



Thursday, Sept. 29

Call Me Kat Season 3 (Fox)

CSI: Vegas Season 2 (CBS)

The Empress (Netflix)

Ghosts Season 2 (CBS)

Welcome to Flatch Season 2 (Fox)

So Help Me Todd (CBS)

Young Sheldon Season 6 (CBS)



Friday, Sept. 30

The Curse of Robert the Doll (Travel)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

The Greatest Beer Run Ever (Apple TV+)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Jungle (Prime Video)

My Best Friend's Exorcism (Prime Video)

Ramy Season 3 (Hulu)

