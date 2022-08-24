NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers

Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.

Speaking of reboots, NBC dug into its archives and greenlit a Quantum Leap revival, which will premiere in the fall, as well as a new take on Night Court, debuting midseason. Also new on the roster are comedy Lopez vs. Lopez and reality competition series Million Dollar Island.

Other than that, NBC's schedule will look very familiar for the most part. The One Chicago universe is still running strong, and all three Law & Order series are airing next season. And while Mr. Mayor and Kenan were canceled earlier this year, Young Rock was picked up for another season, along with freshman comedies Grand Crew and American Auto. The latter two will premiere at midseason.

Find out more about what's coming to NBC during the 2022-23 season below. Also, be sure to check out what we know about the fall TV lineups over on CBS, Fox, NBC, ABC, and The CW.

NEW NBC SHOWS

Dramas

Magnum P.I.

Following the cancellation of Magnum P.I. after four seasons at CBS, the rebooted classic was saved by NBC, and will live to solve crimes for another two seasons. Jay Hernandez stays onboard as the mustached detective. The Season 4 finale saw Magnum and Juliet (Perdita Weeks) sharing a long-anticipated kiss, but whether they'll make it official when the show returns remains to be seen.

Quantum Leap

Description: It's been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. It stars Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Nanrisa Lee, and Mason Alexander Park.

Comedies

Lopez vs. Lopez

Description: A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between. George Lopez and Mayan Lopez star.

Night Court (midseason)

Description: Unapologetically optimistic judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette).

Unscripted

Million Dollar Island

Description: A high-stakes social experiment in which 100 contestants must forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize. Upon arrival, each contestant is given a bracelet worth $10,000. During their time on the island, contestants gain and lose bracelets through various challenges, but when a player leaves the island, they must choose who will receive their portion of the money. In this intense competition, the strength of your personal bonds are just as important as being the ultimate player.

NBC TRAILERS

Here are the trailers released so far for NBC's new fall TV shows.

Quantum Leap

NBC SCHEDULE

See NBC's fall 2022-23 TV schedule to find out when all the new and returning series will air. Plus, check out the full broadcast fall premiere date calendar by network or by date.

