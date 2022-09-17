Fox 2022 Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

Fox kicked off the fall TV season early this year with the premiere of its sweeping new country music epic Monarch, starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel. It's one of several new shows on Fox's 2022-23 lineup, but don't worry — your favorite Fox dramas and animated comedies are also back with more episodes this fall.

Not only will the network remain the home of The Simpsons (Season 34), Family Guy (Season 21) and Bob's Burgers (Season 13), but Fox will also introduce a couple of brand new titles to its adult animation slate: Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg. Comedies Welcome to Flatch and Call Me Kat are returning, too.

On the drama front, Monarch and Crime dramas Accused and Alert are new on the roster, joining veterans 9-1-1, 9-1-1 Lone Star, The Resident, and The Cleaning Lady. And Fox is introducing a new Gordon Ramsay title to its unscripted lineup: Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars. Meanwhile, Fox pulled the plug on two freshman series; Pivoting and Our Kind of People won't be back for more episodes.

Find out more about what's coming to Fox during the 2022-23 season below. Also, be sure to check out what we know about the fall TV lineups over on CBS, NBC, ABC, and The CW.

NEW FOX SHOWS

Dramas

Accused

Description: Based on the BBC's BAFTA-winning crime anthology, each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial. In Accused, the drama is told from the defendant's point of view, and viewers discover how an ordinary person got caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it's too late to turn back.

Monarch

Description: An epic, multigenerational musical drama about America's first family of country music. The Romans are passionate and fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of this family's success is a lie. When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans' reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy. Nicky Roman, the brilliant and fierce heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy. It's finally her turn. But is it too late?

Alert

Description: A character-driven police procedural about the LAMPU — the Los Angeles Police Department's missing person's unit. When police officer Nikki Parker's son goes missing, she joins the LAPD's Missing Person's Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner, shows up with a proof-of-life photo of their missing boy. Or is it?

Comedies

Krapopolis

Description: This animated series from Community creator Dan Harmon is set in ancient Greece, which should provide Harmon with plenty of material given it's made up of a dysfunctional mix of gods, mythical creatures, and humans.

Grimsburg

Description: Another animated comedy for FOX. Marvin Flute (Jon Hamm) may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there's one mystery he still can't crack — his family. Now that he's back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he's got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

Unscripted

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars

Description: Award-winning chef, restaurateur and presenter Gordon Ramsay puts his knives aside as he hunts for the most exciting and innovative new food & drink entrepreneurs in his brand-new competition series. This time, he's prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by backing the winner with an investment to take their idea to the next level. But to win Ramsay's support, it will take more than just a great idea. As he pushes contestants to their limits through a series of relentless challenges, they'll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Being the last entrepreneur standing will earn the winner a life-changing reward. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay -- the only angel investor.

FOX TRAILERS

Here are the trailers released so far for Fox's new and returning fall shows.

Trailers for New Fox Shows

Krapopolis

Monarch

Trailers for Returning Fox Shows

9-1-1 Season 6 Trailers

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Trailers

Lego Masters Season 3 Trailer

The Masked Singer Season 8 Trailers

The Resident Season 6 Trailer

FOX SCHEDULE

See Fox's fall 2022-23 TV schedule to find out when all the new and returning series will air. Plus, check out the full broadcast fall premiere date calendar by network or by date.

