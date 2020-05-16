The Best TV Shows and Movies to Binge-Watch This Weekend

Television is the only thing getting many of us through these troubling times, and that's OK! Do whatever you need to do to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. And hey, if you keep binge-watching Netflix and Hulu and Amazon Prime shows after everything is over, there's nothing wrong with that either. TV is our favorite hobby, too, after all.

But if you've burned through the last remaining episodes on your DVR and have already seen the latest Netflix release, don't freak out! Our staff has curated more than 45 recommendation lists to help you figure out what to watch next. So whether you're looking for a little-known sci-fi series to help you escape or a romantic comedy to remind you what it was like to feel physical contact, the comprehensive list below features a bit of everything to help you get through this difficult time.

If this is still not enough, you can also sign up for our daily recommendations newsletter to keep the recommendations coming. And remember, wash your hands!

Last updated: May 15

Pandemic Netflix

From news programs and documentaries to short reports and multi-episode series, there are plenty of things to watch to help you become a coronavirus expert that don't involve Gwyneth Paltrow dying in Contagion.







This week's picks include something that's best watched with family members who can't carry a tune, a showcase for a Marvel actor to prove he can do more than just get angry, a documentary featuring celebrities detailing their brushes with hallucinogens, and a comedy starring a wizard who goes to a nudist colony.

Find out what's on tonight! Sign up for TV Guide's daily recommendation newsletter







This month, we're recommending an assortment of shows to watch, starting with the follow-up show of Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland, a comedic period piece from the writer of The Favourite, and the second season of one of 2019's surprise hits. On the movie side of things, a 2019 award winner and a funky documentary are headed your way. Here's everything coming to Hulu in May.







In May, the best TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video include The Office's Greg Daniels' latest comedy series, an oldie but a goodie that is making its way back to streaming just in time for a great binge session, and a bunch of films that were set to premiere at SXSW before it was canceled. For more recommendations, here's everything coming to Amazon in May.







Our picks for Netflix in May include Michelle Obama's documentary Becoming, the new season of cult comedy Workin' Moms, cinematic musical drama miniseries The Eddy, and an interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special. You can check out the full list of everything coming to Netflix in May as well.

Jamie Bamber and Katee Sackhoff, Battlestar Galactica NBC / Getty Images

Not everyone wants to shell out big bucks every month on streaming services, but there are still a lot of great shows you can stream legally, for free, on the internet -- as long as you don't mind putting up with some ads now and then.

How to stay healthy and entertained at home during the COVID-19 pandemic







Subscription streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ get all the attention, but the less-heralded ones like Vudu, IMDb TV, and Tubi have a ton of great movies and TV shows in their libraries, too. Here is a selection of the best movies to watch for free right now, both family-friendly and not family-friendly at all.







Unless you've been hiding under a rock for the past two weeks (which, to be fair, is a perfectly decent way to ride out a pandemic), you've probably binged Netflix's newest hit, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. If you're ready to dive into more outside-the-box true-crime documentaries that would be the talk of the water cooler (if you weren't stuck at home), these seven recommendations will blow your mind.







There are a lot more fantasy programs out there than just HBO's Game of Thronesand Netflix's The Witcher(though both are on this list), and they can take viewers to far-off destinations or open their eyes to new, fascinating worlds right here. These are excellent sources of escape, and we could really use an escape hatch right about now.







Whether you're having a good day and are looking to ride that wave, or if you're feeling down and need a pick-me-up, sometimes you're just in the mood for a TV show that will embrace you like a hug and swaddle you like a weighted blanket. These shows on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Disney+ are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and a warmth to your spirit.







If you want to relive some of your favorite moments from the MCU, you mostly just need a Disney+ subscription, as most of the 23 films are available on the streaming service. However, there are still a few films that aren't available yet -- Netflix still has a few of the streaming licenses -- so find out where to watch those with this helpful story.







While many FX shows were already available to stream, they're now all in one place, and a few previously unavailable or hard-to-find shows are now also available at your fingertips. These are the best FX and FXX shows streaming on FX on Hulu that you should move to the top of your priority streaming list.

Frozen II Disney

Disney+ comes stacked with viewing options thanks to 600-plus movies and shows from the Disney vaults and continuing additions. We've picked through the animated classics, the best of the Disney Channel Original Movies, the new Disney+ originals, and more to trim the mountain of possibilities into a manageable stack, emphasizing variety so everyone has something to watch.







For those who want to indulge in a little escapism, nothing beats the fantastical worlds of science fiction. From space battles in the far reaches of a galaxy we've never heard of to advancements in technology that are changing the way we live here on Earth, sci-fi is television's most encompassing genre, and in the hands of great storytellers, it can be the most impactful.

Every Marvel movie and Disney+ series Coming out until 2022







Whether it's a Dick Wolf drama in which the bad guy usually gets his due or a prestige cable series that raises complicated questions about the criminal justice system in lieu of a gift-wrapped ending, these captivating cop shows have a way of sucking one in for hours on end. So if you're looking for a good distraction that offers up some sense of law and order in a world filled with chaos and uncertainty, this list is for you.







The reality television we're highlighting -- the kind you feel guilty for watching but also can't wait to talk to everyone about -- has been around for decades, but is finding new life with Netflix getting into the act. That's why our list has the latest from Netflix, as well as the classics that inspired them and everything in between.







Netflix is a treasure trove of spooky series, eerie episodes, and terrifying tales. It doesn't matter if you're looking for something paranormal, gothic, supernatural, slasher, Satanic, or just straight-up schlocky, the streaming service has you covered.







Between Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, it's never been easier to find quality international programming when you want it. From Dark and Wallander to Babylon Berlin and Terrace House, these popular non-English imports prove there's always something better to watch than another rerun of Fixer Upper.







To help you navigate a Netflix algorithm that's infinitely bigger once you start scrolling through the non-English language shows, this list features some of the most exciting storytelling happening all around the world, focusing on shows that you may not have heard of.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock Robert Viglasky, Copyright: Hartswood Films 2016

No one does a good murder mystery quite like the Brits; there's just something about the atmosphere of a crisp morning in the U.K. that really drives home the narrative over there. So, if you're in the mood to cue up some sleuthing from across the pond while staying in, here's a look at the best British murder-mystery series available to stream.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!







While the Brits might excel at murder mysteries, they aren't the only ones producing engrossing whodunnits. This list takes a broader view of mystery and crime dramas and includes some suggestions from the U.S. and other regions as well.







If you are looking for some fun, youthful, adventures to take your mind off what's going on outside, this is the list for you. From rom-coms to soapy thrillers, these are the best young adult movies to watch on Netflix.







These are not the boring nature documentaries of middle school; many are educational, yes, but through groundbreaking advances in technology, many more are also breathtaking works of art too.







These comedies are all great, and they require minimal time investment. All can be watched to completion in roughly one work day, which, depending on your situation, means you can sneakily put them on in the background while you're working from home, or will give you something to do while you wait for your $1,200 check to process.







The world is a scary, uncertain place right now, and maybe the best way to get through it is through laughing. These excellent stand-up comedy specials on Netflix will help you out in this trying time. Laughter is the second-best medicine, after Sudafed.







Acorn TV specializes in British programming, including a huge selection of those moody international murder mysteries that you can't get enough of, and it's relatively cheap to subscribe. These are the best shows to watch, including The Hour and Agatha Raisin. Acorn TV is currently offering an extended 30-day free trial, so sign up now using promo code FREE30.

BoJack Horseman Netflix

Netflix has also become a solid provider of grown-up-friendly cartoons, so, if you're looking to stream another show drawn to satisfy a more mature audience, here are some options to add to that Netflix queue right now.







These imported animated series from Japan are more made up of more than just beat-em-ups and giant robots, though there are plenty of those, too, and some of them are really darn great. There is actually plenty of variety, if you know what to look for.







While historical dramas might not be super accurate, but they make history exciting, with high-stakes drama and opulent costumes that are most certainly way out of your budget. If you're among those who can't get enough of period pieces, grab a cup of tea and settle in with these historical dramas on Netflix.







In the same way you watch a family drama to make yourself cry, you watch a thriller to feel controlled anxiety. This is a list of some of our favorite thrillers and where to stream them. It's an admittedly incomplete and arbitrary list, but that's only because we had such a hard time choosing what to put on it.







This list of the best kid-friendly flicks that are available on Netflix, Disney+, and other platforms right now, will help you and your little one (or just you, no judgment!) get through these next few weeks.







If you feel like escaping to a world where the good guys always save the day, there's no problem a utility belt of gadgets can't fix, and crossovers are practically mandatory at this point, this is the perfect list for you.







One of the sure-fire ways to soothe a stressed-out soul is with music, so there may never be a better time to watch (or re-watch) some of the greatest musical series ever. These are some of the most enjoyable musical series to hit the small screen on broadcast, cable and streaming, and they're sure to make you break out in jazz hands and forget about your troubles, even if only for a little while.







A new year means a lot of new TV shows. We've done the work for you by figuring out the best new shows of 2020 and putting them in this easy-to-read list so you don't have to waste your life endlessly browsing.

Tyler Posey, Teen Wolf Scott Everett White, Scott Everett White/MTV

Much like its genre neighbor science-fiction, supernatural shows allow viewers to escape into a world full of the unknown. Sometimes, they're scary and full of things that go bump in the night; at others, they're funny and inject a nice dose of levity into stressful situations; and often, they're full of hunky teenagers who are also werewolves. The storytelling options here are truly limitless.







Netflix is the streaming home for true crime shows, and we've done the work for you, finding the best of the true crime docuseries currently available, from the buzzy new releases to the reliable standards and everything in between.







Between Netflix's expansive Originals slate and acquired titles, the service is unrivaled when it comes to coming-of-age TV shows. It has every type of teen show you could desire, from irreverent comedies and heartfelt dramedies, to sci-fi thrillers and supernatural love stories, to juicy soaps and tender family fare.







Sometimes all you wanna do is unwind with the familiar comforts of a show you already love and know like the back of your hand. From big hitters like the nothingness of Seinfeld to the haziness of That '70s Show, these are the best sitcoms of the 1990s and 2000s you can stream right now.







If you're looking for the best post-apocalyptic, end-of-the-world TV shows and movies to watch, look no further. These programs offer a look at life after civilization and offer glimpses of what the world will look like after we've destroyed it.







There really is never a bad time to watch any one of the best horror flicks available to stream -- and there are a ton of options just on Netflix alone! Whether you're looking for classic B-movie fare, something grim and gory, an over-the-top slasher flick, or some of the genre's most seminal films, there's a streaming option for you.

Shetland MARK MAINZ/BBC

From BBC Studios and ITV, BritBox has everything from your favorite British sitcoms and classic sci-fi programs to irresistible crime dramas. And in the case of ongoing series, you can often see the new episodes not long after they air in the U.K.







There's nothing like the unscripted drama of real people fighting to see their dreams realized, which is why reality competition shows are so addictive. From amateur bakers to interior designers, we've got you covered with a carefully curated list of the best reality competition shows streaming right now on Netflix.







Showtime is no longer the destination for serious dads with shows like Ray Donovan and Dexter, or harried moms with shows like United States of Tara and The Big C. (No offense, serious dads and harried moms.) The network has undergone serious changes in recent years, and Showtime is better than it's ever been, choosing complicated, emotionally complex dramedies to represent its most recent facelift.







There is no such thing as a bad romantic comedy. Even when rom-coms are objectively terrible, they still have the ability to inspire feelings of warmth and happiness in all of us. This list honors those terrible movies that are actually totally great, and definitely worth your love.







Looking for something to watch that will make you laugh or feel warm inside or give you some sense of hope about the world? This list features a bunch of feel-good movies and shows available to watch on HBO GO and HBO Now.







While no means a comprehensive list of the best films from the 1990s, this list features a lot of really great ones. In the interest of being open, some of the major movies on this list will require that you buy or rent them from Amazon Prime. But that's the price you pay for wanting to watch Titanic again.







There are a lot of companies and organizations stepping up to help offer parents guidance for how to keep their kids entertained and educated now that schools across the nation are closing. Find out what educational kids shows you can lean on during these trying times.