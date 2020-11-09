A Love Letter to Baby, the Real Star of Supernatural

Not all heroes wear capes... or are even human. Some are just there, silently carrying the weight of the world on four wheels and a 550-horsepower engine.

Over its 15 seasons, Supernatural has followed Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) never-ending quest to fight the world's greatest evils — a journey which hasn't been easy, as the boys have struggled with trauma and suffered more than their fair share of loss. The Winchester brothers' perseverance while protecting the world day in and day out certainly makes them heroic. But over the course of Supernatural's impressive run, another character has stood out even more in the all-important fight for Earth's survival: Baby.

A 1967 Chevrolet Impala Sam and Dean inherited from their father John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Baby is so much more than a car. Like that original copy of The Lion King on VHS you'll never get rid of despite no longer owning a VCR, she's a familiar, constant force in a rapidly changing world. And given their line of work, the boys could use all the stability they can get. Baby's been there for the Winchesters through the highs and soul-crushing lows, bailing them out of many a close call while also serving as a safe space to hash out any lingering family issues. She's their support system, dependable friend, and guardian of their most dangerous weapons.

Celebrate the Supernatural Series Finale With Winchester Week

If Sam and Dean are the faces of Supernatural, consider Baby the show's elegant neck, effortlessly holding them up high and mighty. Baby's herculean efforts in the fight against evil have been underappreciated, which is why we're tipping our hats to a legend, an icon, and the true hero of the series. Below, you'll find four reasons why we love that classic Impala.







1. Baby helps save lives

Colin Bentley/The CW

Think about how many people Sam and Dean have helped, and how significantly lower that number would be if the brothers were forced to do the family business while relying on public transportation. A bus pass to stop Chuck (Rob Benedict)?! We'd be doomed.







2. She always looks fly

Bettina Strauss/The CW

Badass hunters need a badass car, and Baby more than fits the bill. We salute this sleek and stunning ride, which has carried Sam and Dean across the country in impeccable style.







3. Dean probably loves her more than he loves Sam

(I kid, I kid)

Colin Bentley/The CW

Dean's bond with his classic car is unbreakable. Fiercely loyal to and protective of her, Dean treats Baby like she's his own child. Sure, the elder Winchester loves Sam and would give his life for his little brother without a second thought, but his affection for the Impala knows no bounds.







4. Baby is eternal

Diyah Pera /The CW

Like Sam and Dean, Baby has been put through the wringer on numerous occasions. But gunfire, explosive crashes, and even demonic possessions have yet to stop her. Just like those resilient brothers who've risen from the dead time and time again, she keeps coming back for more.





Here's to you, Baby. Long may you live!

Supernatural's series finale airs Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c on The CW. An hour-long retrospective, Supernatural: The Long Road Home, will air prior at 8/7c.

In honor of Supernatural coming to an end after 15 seasons, TV Guide presents Winchester Week, a celebration of Sam, Dean, and the entire SPN Family. Find out how the stars feel about saying goodbye, look back on the best episodes and moments, and join us in sending the Winchesters off in style.