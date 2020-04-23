If you're missing the experience of seeing a movie in a theater during your coronavirus quarantine, you're not alone. With social distancing in full swing, there's no telling when public gatherings will resume, and one of the many work-arounds we've seen has been more and more studios choosing to release movies early on-demand, or in the case of Trolls World Tour, bypassing theatrical release entirely. Drive-in theaters, which allow people to watch movies outside of their homes while remaining separated from others, have also seen a surge in popularity. So it only makes sense that people have taken matters into their own hands and started recreating the movie theater experience in their homes.

Some folks have gotten creative with their DIY theaters, creating fake tickets and building smaller "marquees" with the movie options listed. A lot of families are using it as an excuse to have some fun with their cooped-up kids, and some are even using it as a bargaining technique.

Fandango even decided to chime in with printable posters, seat reservation signs, and other movie theater staples to help people construct an authentic experience.

Take a look below at some of the best at-home theaters we've found, and maybe it will provide some inspiration for your own. There are a lot of new movies you could watch, after all.