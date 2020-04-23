If you're missing the experience of seeing a movie in a theater during your coronavirus quarantine, you're not alone. With social distancing in full swing, there's no telling when public gatherings will resume, and one of the many work-arounds we've seen has been more and more studios choosing to release movies early on-demand, or in the case of Trolls World Tour, bypassing theatrical release entirely. Drive-in theaters, which allow people to watch movies outside of their homes while remaining separated from others, have also seen a surge in popularity. So it only makes sense that people have taken matters into their own hands and started recreating the movie theater experience in their homes.

Some folks have gotten creative with their DIY theaters, creating fake tickets and building smaller "marquees" with the movie options listed. A lot of families are using it as an excuse to have some fun with their cooped-up kids, and some are even using it as a bargaining technique.

Fandango even decided to chime in with printable posters, seat reservation signs, and other movie theater staples to help people construct an authentic experience.

We created some print-outs to help you relive the movie theater experience at home. Print your own tickets, reserved seats, concession signs, "Turn off the cellphone" signs and more. I love how these came out

via @Fandango https://t.co/6tv5nQEzfq pic.twitter.com/gxOtmJfAif — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 17, 2020

Take a look below at some of the best at-home theaters we've found, and maybe it will provide some inspiration for your own. There are a lot of new movies you could watch, after all.

When PBL carries over to home! We didn't get to carry out our"How can we run a successful movie theater?"PBL in class so one of my families did their own research & conducted their own PBL! They made movie posters & sold tickets! @drlorielliott @HumbleISD_DWE #dwestrong #dwe2020 pic.twitter.com/8pweMvcn8L — Jamie Phelps 😸🐾 (@MsPhelps182) April 20, 2020

Day 38: Had a 14343 living room party. Added signs that *could be in a movie theater and showed Onward. I cried, and it made me unbelievably angry. pic.twitter.com/eLA0JbnFKA — dani ✨ (@DaaaniRae) April 23, 2020

Made a Drive-In Movie Theater for my boys! 🍿🚗🎞 pic.twitter.com/SyuNqTRc2d — Kady (@kadyann) April 18, 2020

Finally had movie theater day with my girls. I incorporated learning stil so we all won lol I made them pay me for everything just like in the theater 😂 even though they complained about my prices they still loved the movie & we had a blast pic.twitter.com/7pUhrw4g1n — 🧜🏿‍♀️Ariel The Ghetto Mermaid🧜🏿‍♀️ (@Miss_Jay77) April 21, 2020

my niece and I made a fake movie theater at home since we can't go out to any.

please excuse the blurry photos 🥴 I took screenshots from my Snapchat story because I forgot to take pictures, like the idiot I am 🤩 pic.twitter.com/btF6wOYCS9 — Nicole 🌻 (𝐟𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭) (@lookalivespidey) April 20, 2020