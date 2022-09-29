Fall 2022 TV Schedule for New and Returning Shows

The 2022 fall TV season is in full swing, bringing some intriguing new shows to the small screen as well as the long-awaited returns of many fan-favorite series. The big five broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW — have already debuted many of their returning and new shows, but there are still some notable titles on the 2022 fall TV lineup that have yet to make their premieres.

Thursday, Sept. 29, marks the return of CBS comedies Young Sheldon and Ghosts, as well as popular procedural CSI: Vegas, before The Equalizer returns on that network on Sunday, Oct. 2 and Blue Bloods on Friday, Oct. 7. Meanwhile, ABC has yet to debut The Good Doctor (Monday, Oct. 3), as well as Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy (Thursday, Oct. 6). The CW will be launching Walker: Independence and Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters on Tuesday, Oct. 11. And NBC will be the last to wrap up fall premieres with the November launches for Young Rock and George Lopez's new sitcom, Lopez vs. Lopez. You can check out each network's premiere calendar below, or see the premiere dates day-by-day here.

And make sure to check your local listings to make sure you have the right channel to tune into.

ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates