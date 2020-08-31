Some of Supernatural's best episodes have been the ones that showed us Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) before the demon-chasing and world-saving — the ones that delved deeper into their past and offered a glimpse at the circumstances that shaped the edified hunters we see today. So it's only fitting that the series would make one final trek into the Winchesters' past as we gear up for the end.

A new extended trailer for Supernatural's return to The CW this fall offers up a glimpse at the show's last flashback episode, which features young Sam and Dean, as the Winchesters, Cas (Misha Collins), and Jack (Alexander Calvert) take on the heavy burden of saving the world from the celestial being that created it. With worlds being destroyed and Chuck (Rob Benedict) high off his own megalomania, Billie (Lisa Berry) has one last to warning for Team Free Will: get ready. We all know Sam and Dean will again rise to the challenge, but judging by the trailer, which also features the return of Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver), the boys may end up paying a huge emotional toll.

Watch the Winchesters prepare for one epic final battle in the trailer above and then consult with a box of Kleenex because this is all just too much to handle.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on the CW. The series finale is set to air Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c.

