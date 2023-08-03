Exclusive: Ricky and Gina Are Totally in Love in New HSMTMTS Season 4 Clip

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series may be entering its final season, but the relationship between Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Gina (Sofia Wylie) is only getting started after the star-crossed lovers confessed their feelings in the Season 3 finale. And we get a glimpse of this sweet blossoming romance in an exclusive clip for HSMTMTS Season 4.

In the video, Ricky sneaks into Gina's room after climbing up the side of her home — true dedication. "Sorry I couldn't wait till tomorrow to see you," he says to a giggling Gina. The two share a kiss before Ricky tells Gina he wants to show her something: a melody that's been stuck in his head. "It could be a song, it could be nothing," he says. "I just thought maybe we could write this one together." Gina is all smiles as she responds, "Well I like the sound of that."

We're eager for more musical moments between Ricky and Gina, so this song had better come to fruition. And even when they're not singing together, it's impossible to deny Rina's chemistry. "I personally love the start of relationships," Sofia Wylie told TV Guide last year about Ricky and Gina. "[Gina] gets to start anew with somebody who I think will give her the time of day that she deserves and desires."

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 9 on Disney+.

The first three seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are available to stream.