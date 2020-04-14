If you're looking for a new superhero series to become completely addicted to, this new teaser trailer should rocket DC's Stargirl to the top of your list!

Starring Brec Bassinger, DC's Stargirl follows high school sophomore and newly minted superhero, Courtney Whitmore, as she inherits a life-altering legacy in the form of a powerful cosmic staff. Together with a new version of the Justice Society, she'll go head to head with the Injustice Society — calling Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), we could really use some better names here — and save the world on a weekly basis!

The series' new trailer shows off some of Courtney's comrades in arms like Doctor Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington), Wildcat (Yvette Monreal), and Hourman (Cameron Gellman). It also looks like DC's Stargirl will be taking The Flash and Supergirl approach to a superhero series, with a heavy dose of self-aware humor between bouts of heroism. Considering those are two of The CW's most popular series, it's definitely a strong approach!

DC's Stargirl premieres Monday, May 18 on DC Universe and Tuesday, May 19 at 8/7c on The CW.