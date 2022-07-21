Join or Sign In
Here's everything we learned from the movie's SDCC panel
The supes of Beacon Hills are back, and while they may not be teens anymore, they are still wolves, mostly. Some of them are banshees or kanimas or long dead, but the point is that they're back, and we have missed them so. MTV's Teen Wolf is making its return in the form of a movie, coming to Paramount+ sometime this year. Almost the entire cast of the fan favorite series will be present, and the description makes it sound like we're in for a movie that's quintessentially Teen Wolf, where Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) gathers his various supernatural allies to fight a new supernatural enemy. Plus, it features the return of Scott's first love, Allison (Crystal Reed), in some form or another.
While there's still a lot to learn about the upcoming reunion, read on to find out everything there is to know so far.
The first trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie was revealed during the film's San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel. It looks like it is the return of the nogitsune as an ominous voice declares that it wants revenge against Scott and everyone he loves. However, the jaw-dropping moment is when we see Scott collide with Papa Argent (J.R. Bourne) and yell that Allison is here and she's alive. Then there was a slow-mo shot of Allison with her signature quiver and deadly bows walking through the rain. If you were not ridiculously hyped for this movie before, you have to be now.
Here's the official synopsis from Paramount: "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."
Jeff Davis and Tyler Posey also revealed at SDCC that the movie will have a bit of a time jump from where the series left off. For the first time, Posey will be playing a Scott McCall that is older than his actual age. "Beacon Hills messed Scott up. Beacon Hills was a wild ride," Posey said during the panel. "Scott wanted to step away. He lives in Los Angeles now. He wanted to put the leadership role on the shelf for now. So when we pick up with him he's like a normal person…He now has to figure out how to save himself. He's a little more relaxed. He's not so focused on saving the world, yet. We've never seen Scott like this in our entire career with Teen Wolf…It's really cool."
Almost the entire main cast of the show is back…and the key word there is almost. Scott (Posey), Lydia (Holland Roden), Derek (Tyler Hoechlin), Malia (Shelley Hennig), Jackson (Colton Haynes), Liam (Dylan Sprayberry), Sheriff Stilinski (Linden Ashby), Chris Argent (JR Bourne), Melissa (Melissa Ponzio), Peter (Ian Bohen), Jordan Parrish (Ryan Kelley), Mason (Khylin Rambo) are all returning, but they're doing so without best friend Stiles Stilinski. Dylan O'Brien confirmed to Variety that he will not be returning for the movie, which does make sense given that O'Brien was mostly absent from the series beginning in Season 6. "It was a difficult decision," he told the site. "A lot went into it. The show couldn't be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn't really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out."
"Ultimately," he said, "I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it fucking kicks ass, but I'm not going to be in it."
But while there will be no Stiles, fans can still be thrilled to see the return of Allison (Reed), who will be present despite the fact that Allison died in Season 3. Is she a dream? A hallucination? A flashback? Or is Allison back from the dead, which is a reasonable question to ask in this universe? So far, it's unclear, but any opportunity to revisit Scott and Allison's sweet relationship is a welcome one.
Vince Mattis will play Eli Hale, Derek Hale's teenage son. He features very prominently in the Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer so we think he will be essential to helping the McCall pack take down the movie's foe.
No official release date has been announced, but the movie is set to premiere sometime in late 2022.
Teen Wolf: The Movie will stream on Paramount+, which is also where you can watch the full series. It's also available on Hulu and limited episdoes are included with Prime Video membership.