Everything Coming to HBO and HBO Max in April 2022

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Jennifer Rose Clasen/HBO Max

HBO Max is sneakily rolling out the streaming debut of The Batman, the 2022 film featuring Robert Pattinson's turn as the Caped Crusader. The premiere date wasn't on HBO's release calendar at the end of the month, but the streamer announced that The Batman would stream on HBO Max on April 18 by plastering the info on the home page on April 11. That adds to an already busy April, which includes Season 2 of Kaley Cuoco's thriller The Flight Attendant on April 21, and Season 3 of the dark comedy Barry finally returning on April 24 after years off. Already available this month are the Adam McKay-produced true crime series The Invisible Pilot, the skating documentary Tony Hawk: Until Wheels Fall Off, and Michael Mann's gritty drama Tokyo Vice.

Below, we have our picks for the month, as well a list of everything that's coming to HBO and HBO Max in April, and everything that's leaving HBO Max, too. Perhaps you can find something down there that isn't so dark.

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch on HBO and HBO Max in April

Jon Bernthal, We Own This City Paul Schiraldi/HBO

HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We'll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.

Tokyo Vice (April 7, HBO Max)

Michael Mann is back on TV, baby! Or, behind some TV, rather. The Miami Vice mastermind takes on his first TV show in over a decade with this noirish crime drama based on the memoirs of an American journalist (played by Ansel Elgort) who covered the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. [Trailer]

The Flight Attendant (April 21, HBO Max)

Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) is sober in Season 2 of HBO Max's big hit, but that isn't stopping her from getting caught up in murders! Now living in Los Angeles as a flight attendant and working a side gig as a CIA asset (only in television, folks), Cassie witnesses another murder on assignment and becomes wrapped up in more mayhem in the zippy comedy. [Trailer]

Barry last aired in 2019. 2019! That's a long time to stew over the revelations of Season 2, when Bill Hader's hitman showed his true self in a finale that saw Barry popping caps and Gene (Henry Winkler) realizing who Barry really was — a murderer first, community theater actor second. Season 2 saw the dark comedy firing on all cylinders and distilling tragedy into one of the best shows of that year. Expect more of the same in Season 3. [Trailer]

Ever think your baby is a monster? In this British dark comedy, it is. A 38-year-old woman with no intentions of being a mother, despite her breeding friends' nudges, finds herself with a baby who might be the spawn of Satan at worst, a supernatural menace at best. [Trailer]

The Wire is the greatest show of all time (maybe)! Two of the men behind it, David Simon and George Pelecanos, return to Baltimore with We Own This City, a limited series tracing the real rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force and — say it with me — corruption in the police department as a symptom of a city's institutional decay. Jon Bernthal, Jamie Hector, and Josh Charles star. [Trailer]

Everything Coming to HBO and HBO Max in April



April 1:

10, 1979

Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)

Armed and Dangerous, 1986

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009

Battle Los Angeles, 2011

Beetlejuice, 1988

Bells Are Ringing, 1960

Black Gold, 1947

Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)

Boys' Night Out, 1962

Brewster McCloud, 1970

Brie's Bake Off Challenge, 2022

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Captains Courageous, 1937

Chicago, 2002 (HBO)

Children of the Damned, 1964

Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere

Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Erased, 2013 (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022

Five Easy Pieces, 1970

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Hugo, 2011 (HBO)

Insidious, 2010

Iron Eagle, 1986

Iron Eagle II, 1988

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Krull, 1983 (HBO)

Larry Crowne, 2011

Les Miserables, 1998

Limitless, 2011 (HBO)

Moon, 2009 (HBO)

Moscow on the Hudson, 1984

Nobody's Fool, 1994 (HBO)

Odd Man Out, 1947

On the Waterfront, 1954

One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)

Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986

Point Break, 2015 (HBO)

Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)

Revolver, 2007 (HBO)

Salt, 2010

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949

Show Boat, 1936

Six Degrees of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

SLC Punk!, 1999 (HBO)

Spartan, 2004 (HBO)

Special Agent, 1935

Summer of '42, 1971

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania, 2017

Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962

The Asphalt Jungle, 1950

The Big Chill, 1983

The Big House, 1930

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director's Cut)

The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)

The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)

The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)

The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)

The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)

The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Detail, 1973

The Last Dragon, 1985

The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic, 1997 (HBO)

The Secret in Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)

The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Thirteenth Floor, 1999

The Toy, 1982

The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)

Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)

Under the Cherry Moon, 1986

Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999

Vice Versa, 1988

Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)

Who's Harry Crumb?, 1989 (HBO)

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)

Winter Meeting, 1948

Wrath of the Titans, 2012



April 2:

Batwoman, Season 3

Chad



April 4:

The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)



April 5:

Man of Steel, 2013 (HBO)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

We're the Millers, 2013 (HBO)



April 7:

Close Enough, Max Original Season 3

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere



April 8:

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Crabs in a Barrel, 2022 (HBO)

Mi Casa, 2022 (HBO)

The Night House, 2021 (HBO)

When You Clean a Stranger's Home, 2022 (HBO)



April 12:

Black Mass, 2015



April 14:

The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere

The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere



April 17:

The House, 2017



April 18:

The Batman, 2022



April 21:

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere

The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere



April 22:

A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Toy Aficiao, 2021 (HBO)



April 24:

Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

The Baby Limited Series Premiere (HBO)



April 25:

We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)



April 27:

The Survivor, 2022 (HBO)



April 28:

Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere

DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Lamput, Season 1-3

Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere

The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere



April 29:

Snowpiercer, Season 3



April 30:

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003

The Devil's Rejects, 2005



Everything leaving HBO Max in March

April 3:

Life's Too Short, 2012 (HBO)



April 30:

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003 (HBO)

A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)

Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Cake, 2005 (HBO)

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

For Greater Glory: the True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)

Freejack, 1992 (HBO)

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Hearts in Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)

Her Body, 2018 (HBO)

Hitman, 2007 (HBO) (Extended Version)

House, 2008 (HBO)

Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)

My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002 (HBO)

Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)

News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

Poltergeist II: the Other Side, 1986 (HBO)

Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Showtime, 2002 (HBO)

Something New, 2006 (HBO)

Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)

Summer School, 1987 (HBO)

The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)

The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The End, 1978 (HBO)

The Fast and the Furious, 2001 (HBO)

The Happening, 2008 (HBO)

The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)

The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)

The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)

The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising, 2007 (HBO)

The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings of the Dove, 1997 (HBO)

Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Unleashed, 2005 (HBO) (Director's Cut)

Waiting to Exhale, 1995 (HBO)

Weightless, 2018 (HBO)

Welcome to Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

Witness, 1985 (HBO)

Won't You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

