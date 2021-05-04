Every Star Wars TV Show Coming to Disney+

In December 2020, Lucasfilm announced 10 new Star Wars TV titles coming as Disney+ originals. From multiple spin-offs of The Mandalorian, to new adventures of legacy characters like Obi-Wan and Lando, to more experimental animation projects, Lucasfilm is going all-in on TV.

Although this slate treads dangerously close to the line of too much Star Wars, fortunately the releases will be slowly paced out over the course of multiple years. (Unlike Marvel.) Sure the sheer range of show types is confusing — regular series, limited series, event series, TV movies, screensaver-thingies — and the timelines are ever-so-convoluted, but this guide is here to help you untangle it all.

Here's everything you need to know about every new and announced Star Wars TV series coming to Disney+.

Just Premiered: The Bad Batch

Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Lucasfilm/Disney+

This spin-off and spiritual successor to The Clone Wars follows an elite team of "defective" clone troopers (the eponymous "Bad Batch"), each of whom possesses a unique mutational ability. The Bad Batch jumps off from a key moment in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, when Palpatine's Order 66 triggers the clone army to betray and murder the Jedi. The Bad Batch instead defect from the Empire and become fugitive mercenaries.

Sixteen weekly episodes are set to drop in the first season, but no word yet on whether additional seasons are in the works. Original Clone Wars showrunner Dave Filoni doesn't appear to be particularly involved in the day-to-day of this series; his plate is full enough with the live-action Mandalorian-verse.

Just Released: The Vintage Collection

The Ewok Adventure Mary Evans/Lucasfilm/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

Before looking too far into the future, you may want to catch up on some classics. Disney+ just remastered and rereleased a handful of Star Wars TV titles ranging from 1977 to 2003.

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee (1978) is an animated short that premiered in the infamous 1978 Holiday Special. It's Boba Fett's first appearance in any media, and it features iconic designs you'll recognize as direct inspiration for The Mandalorian.

All the '80s Ewoks spin-offs. Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure (1984) and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor (1985) were TV movie spin-offs featuring the furry friends from Return of the Jedi (and some random humans). Then there's Ewoks (1985-1986), a two-season animated series about, you guessed it, the Ewoks. (Another animated series that ran concurrently, Droids, will come to Disney+ later this year.)

Star Wars: Clone Wars (2003–2005) is a stylish 2D animated series created by Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Lab and Samurai Jack) set between Episode II and Episode III. Although fans adored it, George Lucas disowned it, recycling the title and rebooting the continuity from scratch in 2008 with the 3D animated series The Clone Wars. All episodes of this highly bingeable "microseries" can be devoured in about two hours — get to it!

Just Released: Biomes and Vehicle Flythroughs

Two new original titles (together totaling around 25 minutes) just dropped on Disney+ without any warning, and they're... a little baffling. Imagine, if you will, one of those eye-candy videos playing on loop on the Best Buy TV wall — except that it's Star Wars-themed. That's not a joke.

2021: Visions

Coming sometime this year (probably as soon as you forget about it), Visions is a collection of 10 short films animated by renowned Japanese anime studios. Story details are still under wraps — will this simply be an anime "remix" of iconic Star Wars moments or something more ambitious? One sign may point to the latter: An official novel tying into one of the shorts, Ronin by Emma Mieko Candon, is planned for October 2021.

December 2021: The Book of Boba Fett

Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) made his live-action comeback in a Robert Rodriguez-directed episode of The Mandalorian during Season 2. Now Rodriguez is co-creating a standalone Fett-centric spin-off series, described by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy as the "next chapter of The Mandalorian."

The official announcement came via a post-credits teaser at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 finale: Boba Fett, flanked by assassin-for-hire Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) raids the late Jabba the Hutt's palace and seizes the throne. Is there a new Rancor King in town?

Lucasfilm is staying tight-lipped on any other details; filming was already well underway before they even acknowledged the series' existence. No word yet on how many episodes, or whether more than one season is planned. As it inhabits the same timeline as The Mandalorian, (along with sister spin-offs Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic), The Book of Boba Fett may set up and intersect with some far-future crossover event that Lucasfilm has vaguely teased.

2022: The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian Season 2 Lucasfilm/Disney+

Although already in production, the third season won't premiere until 2022, which is quite a wait for that hell of a cliff-hanger. Will Mando (Pedro Pascal) reunite with Baby Yoda? Will Luke (Deepfake Mark Hamill) show up again? Will Mando rise to the mantle of Mand'alor, or will Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) usurp the darksaber? Will Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) successfully extract enough of Baby Yoda's midichlorians to make a Snoke? Exactly how many midichlorians do you need to make a Snoke? What other ingredients go into a Snoke? So many burning questions, so little time.

Just as Season 2 provided backdoor pilots for the three Mandalorian spin-offs, expect The Mandalorian to continue to do the heavy lifting for Lucasfilm's ambitions of "interconnected shows" that "will culminate in a climactic story event." In any case, some form of continuation beyond season 3 seems inevitable — whether that be additional seasons, a crossover event miniseries, or otherwise.

2022: Andor

Rogue One Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm

A prequel to a prequel! Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) died in Rogue One (2016), the direct prequel to Episode IV: A New Hope. But five years earlier, Andor becomes embroiled in a galactic spy thriller that promises a more nuanced look at the gray morality of a character who admitted doing "terrible things on behalf of the rebellion." Genevieve O'Reilly will reprise her role of rebel leader Mon Mothma, with Stellan Skarsgård joining the cast.

Incidentally, Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy made his Star Wars debut when he was hired to salvage the troubled production of Rogue One, rewriting the script and taking over as de facto director. In similar behind-the-scenes drama on the long-delayed Andor, Tony Gilroy was hired to replace the original showrunner Stephen Schiff. Following Gilroy's takeover and massive reworking of the project, some of the previously announced details have been scrapped. For example, you may vaguely remember hearing that Alan Tudyk's fan-favorite character K-2SO was announced as part of the cast, but he will no longer make an appearance — at least in the first season. Tudyk, however, promises that Gilroy plans to bring back K-2SO in future seasons of Andor, as long as Disney+ keeps the show alive.

Andor began production in late 2020 and will debut its 12-episode first season in 2022.

2022: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor, Star Wars Lucasfilm/Disney

Ewan McGregor returns as the legendary Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi in a "limited series" set 10 years after the events of Episode III. We last saw McGregor play Kenobi as a spry 33-year-old; now at 50, McGregor more resembles the "Old Ben Kenobi" originally played by Sir Alec Guinness at age 63.

It's common knowledge that in the decades between Episodes III and IV, Kenobi had just been chilling as a hermit in the Tatooine desert, warding off Tusken raiders and other threats as he watched over young Luke Skywalker from a distance. That spartan existence was briefly explored in the animated series Rebels; when Darth Maul comes to Tatooine to find Luke, Kenobi intercepts him and kills him in a single blow. (For realsies this time.)

Sure enough, this series returns to Tatooine as well: Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are reprising their microscopic Episode III roles as Luke's caretakers Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, and so, presumably, a 10-year-old Luke is also in the cards. Lucasfilm, however, is also hinting at a far larger scope for this series than the confines of the Tatooine desert. Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker in Episodes II and III) is returning to play Darth Vader, and Kennedy has promised "the rematch of the century." How and where that rematch will take place is pure speculation fodder at this point.

Deborah Chow, hands-down the best director of The Mandalorian, is directing every episode of this "limited series" (i.e., only one season). At one point, six episodes were planned; then in January 2020 when the troubled series was delayed and retooled yet again, the episode count was reportedly slashed to four. Whatever the final count, Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently filming and on track for a 2022 release.

Likely 2023: Ahsoka

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Lucasfilm/Disney+

Originally introduced in The Clone Wars (2008) as the teenage apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano has since become a fan-favorite mainstay of the franchise. After joining the ensemble on Rebels (2014) and then featuring in her own standalone novel, Ahsoka finally made her much-hyped live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2, played by Rosario Dawson.

Back in the finale of Rebels, Ahsoka set out on a search for imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn and his captive, the young Rebels protagonist Ezra Bridger. Her episode in The Mandalorian, set 10 years after Thrawn's disappearance, showed her still pursuing the same quest. The Ahsoka "limited series" will presumably continue and conclude that journey in its single-season story. We also know that the series is planned to connect in some way to The Mandalorian and Rangers of the New Republic (and perhaps The Book of Boba Fett) in that aforementioned culminating crossover event, but don't expect additional seasons.

Fan expectations are high for a live-action debut of Thrawn, who has been one of the most revered characters in expanded Star Wars lore. First introduced in Timothy Zahn's 1991 novel Heir to the Empire, Thrawn has been a mainstay of the novels, and his run as the ruthless but nuanced antagonist of Rebels was one of the series' highlights. We'll probably also see a live-action Ezra Bridger, for which casting speculations are swirling. Mena Massoud (Aladdin) has deliberately fueled rumors of his own casting, but he may just be trolling.

But Ahsoka herself offers a deep well to mine for interesting character moments. In The Clone Wars, Ahsoka lost her faith in the Jedi Order's integrity and defected, not to the Dark Side but to forge her own path. Her outsider status and unique perspective on the Force provided intrigue in Rebels — "I am no Jedi" — but all that was glossed over in The Mandalorian. With more time to breathe, this series will hopefully dig deeper into the complex morality of this courageous ex-Jedi.

Maybe 2023: Rangers of the New Republic

Gina Carano, Pedro Pascal, and Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian Lucasfilm/Disney+

A cloud of doubt hangs over this entire series. Gina Carano's character Cara Dune had been deliberately primed for her own spin-off in the second season of The Mandalorian. When we last saw Cara, New Republic X-Wing pilot Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) was trying to recruit her. Meanwhile, in reality, Lucasfilm was scrambling to distance itself from Carano and her offensive social media posts. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kathleen Kennedy had planned in December 2020 to announce Rangers of the New Republic as a Mandalorian spin-off starring Carano. Instead, Kennedy's announcement ended up taking the vaguest possible form: no mention of Carano or her character. No plot description. Nothing at all but the title Rangers of the New Republic. Carano was officially fired from The Mandalorian (and Rangers) less than two months later.

And yet, until we hear otherwise, Rangers of the Republic is still an officially announced series. Like Ahsoka, it's supposed to interlock with the other Mandalorian-verse titles and culminate in a shared crossover event. Perhaps Lucasfilm will find a way to retool the series around the remarkably under-appreciated Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

TBA: Lando

Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm

Lando Calrissian will appear in his own one-season "limited series" being developed by Dear White People creator Justin Simien. But mum's the word on any further details, including the all-important question of who will star in the iconic role. Billy Dee Williams? Donald Glover? Both of them? A deepfake?

TBA: The Acolyte

From Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, The Acolyte is "a mystery thriller that will take us into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era."

You may have heard some of the hype lately around the "High Republic era." Until very recently, this period of galactic history was essentially a blank slate in Star Wars lore. In January 2021, Lucasfilm launched the High Republic publishing initiative, a multi-year transmedia project that aims to tell a single highly interconnected story across books, comics, short stories, and an audio drama. For voracious Star Wars readers, the prospect of a TV show entering the mix is ever so tantalizing — clues setting up The Acolyte may already be hiding in plain sight.

But although The Acolyte technically exists within the same era as those other stories, it turns out an era is, by definition, a very very long time. Apparently, The Acolyte takes place at least 100 years after all that other HighRepublic stuff. So don't worry, it's not going to be on the exam.

TBA: A Droid's Story

An animated TV movie featuring R2-D2, C-3PO, and a "new hero" is in early development. You know, for kids.