And you don't even have to enroll at the Euphoria high school
Now that national icon and Euphoria star Zendaya has made history as a two-time (!) Emmy Award winner, it seems like as good of a time as any to start thinking about the third season of that little HBO show she's on. The high school drama ended its second season earlier this year in a glitter-drenched flurry of physical fights, musical numbers, and so many uses of the word "f--k." And we're all just supposed to be OK during the hiatus?
HBO has, of course, renewed the super popular series for Season 3, which should not surprise you. But currently, we know very little about what's to come, so until we get some news, we'll be here discussing whether this f---ing play is about us and, of course, updating this post as more information gets released.
Zendaya herself told us it's going to be a while. There's no word on when production will begin on Season 3, but we estimate that the series will return sometime in 2023.
Well, that's where it gets kind of interesting. Reports of behind-the-scenes drama plagued Euphoria during Season 2, much of it centering around a rumored feud between creator Sam Levinson and star Barbie Ferreira. In August, Ferreira announced via Instagram that she wouldn't be reprising her role as Kat in the show's third season, writing, "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez." Feel free to spend the rest of the hiatus speculating over her wording.
Other than Ferreira's exit, no other casting updates have been announced yet. It seems safe to assume Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, and Storm Reid will all be back.
Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on HBO Max.