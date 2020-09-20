The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are unlike any other before. The Television Academy had over 100 live feeds running at one time so that nominees could give live acceptance speeches if they won their respective categories. While they had digital cameras set up in their living rooms — or wherever they chose to watch the show — men in hazmat suits delivered trophies to the winners when they were announced.

However, double nominee Ramy Youssef (for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Directing for a Comedy Series in Ramy) revealed via Twitter what happens when you lose the award (after losing both to Schitt's Creek). It turns out the trophy delivery men are poised outside of every nominee's house just in case they win, and when you don't, it is very, very, sad.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

Youssef's tweet reveals his trophy delivery man waving from outside his house as he walks away with an Emmy trophy that will not be going on the writer, actor, and director's mantle. It's a heartbreaking look at the lengths the Academy went through to put this show together.